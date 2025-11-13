Jeans Are Fine, But Sofia Richie Grainge's Fall Pant Trend Is the Perfect Alt If Looking Rich Is Your 2025 Goal

Raise your hand if your aesthetic goal for the rest of 2025 into 2026 is to look rich. I'm sure everyone's hands went up. In that case, let's set aside our drawstring pants, leggings, and even go-to jeans because there's a trending, luxurious-looking pant style you need to know about and add to your wardrobe ASAP. The trend is suede pants, and it was just given the seal of approval by Sofia Richie Grainge.
Yesterday, Richie Grainge posted on Instagram a photo of herself with the caption, "November in L.A." In the image, she wore a chic yet casual fall look that featured an ivory chunky turtleneck sweater and beige suede wide-leg pants, both from her new brand, SRG Atelier. She accessorized her outfit with black pointed-toe boots, a leather clutch, and oversize sunglasses—elegant, minimal pieces that complemented her top and bottoms well.
Suede trousers are about to become popular for late fall and winter—not just because Richie Grainge wore them but because fashion insiders in Paris, NYC, and Copenhagen have started wearing them too, and for good reason. First, the fabric alone makes them look very high-end. Plus, they're a simple, fuss-free style—pants you can throw on with a sweater, a T-shirt and a bomber jacket, or a blouse, and instantly look put-together. If you're ready to stay ahead of the trend, check out our favorite styles below.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.