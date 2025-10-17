Sofia Richie Grainge Is Pregnant, and She Shared the News in the SRG Jacket I Know Will Sell Out First

Sofia Richie Grainge is launching not one but two babies this week, one being her new brand, which is sold at Revolve and Fwrd, called SRG (get it?), and the other? Well, that's a second baby for her and her husband, Elliot Grainge. The model, who gave birth to her first child, Eloise Samantha Grainge, in May 2024, is expecting another, according to an Instagram caption she posted yesterday. "On my way to launch these babies," she wrote, adding a baby emoji and tagging the brand.
Because she's equal parts fantastic mom and skilled brand ambassador, Richie Grainge didn't post this in just anything. She wore one of if not *the* most talked-about items from her brand-new label. In the mirror selfie, she has on the Blake Jacket, a spotted, cow-print wool bomber jacket with a funnel-neck collar. The piece is the first one I saw fashion people post about when SRG launched, and as such, it's already selling out, starting with sizes L and XL. XXS, XS, S, and M are all still available—for now.
The jacket has become a staple in Richie Grainge's fall wardrobe, with her wearing it during fittings for the most recent campaign and also to the launch party in Los Angeles. For that occasion, she paired the statement jacket with easy black trousers (also from SRG, called the Brianna Trousers) as well as a clashing pair of snakeskin shoes with a pointed toe, proving that you can wear two animal prints at once, as long as you do it correctly, something Richie Grainge always accomplishes with flying colors.
While you still can, get one of fall's It jackets before it's too late, and while you're at it, shop the rest of Richie Grainge's new 55-piece fall 2025 collection for SRG. Trust me, none of this debut will still be in stock come November 1.
