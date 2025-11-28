Sofia Richie Just Wore the Specific Sweater Trend That Never Looks Cheap

There are two types of people: those who wear elegant outfits on Thanksgiving and those who choose casual, comfortable attire. This year, Sofia Richie Grainge was in the latter group.
Yesterday, Grainge, who is expecting her second child, posted two photos on Instagram from Thanksgiving, captioned "Thankful." In both pictures, she wore a chic maternity ensemble that included an oversize striped cashmere sweater paired with wide-leg trousers. But just because her outfit was simple and understated doesn't mean it wasn't polished. After all, a striped knit, especially in cashmere, always looks expensive.
While striped sweaters are a classic winter staple, they have been overshadowed by trendy sweater styles like fair isle and argyle. However, Grainge is aiming to change that, as she wore a striped sweater twice over the past month. The first time was just a week ago when she shared another photo on Instagram documenting her second pregnancy. In the image, she wore a brown-and-white striped sweater with black drawstring pants; however, the style works just as well with straight-leg jeans, leather pants, or a slip skirt.
From chunky, colorful designs that mirror Grainge's look to minimalist thin-stripe neutral options, read on to discover my picks of the best striped sweaters to shop now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.