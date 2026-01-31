It Girls in Paris Just Pulled This Iconic Bag Out of Retirement—Here Is the Jean and Shoe Combo They're Wearing It With

People say that 2026 is the new 2016 but the similarities in trends and 'It' items we're seeing now isn't strictly from that year. They're actually from all over that time period in general. Honestly what is truly back is the late 2010s in its entirety.
If you need proof, just look at the recent resurgence of Dior's book tote, which became an 'It' item almost immediately after it launched on Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring/Summer 2018 runway. After dominating the luxury bag space for years, it fell out of the trend cycle a bit. But now, eight year's after it's launch, the bag is being brought back in a new way by Jonathan Anderson. And the latest iteration of the book tote has already been spotted on stylish celebrities like Greta Lee.
Lee was spotted out in Paris carrying a Dior book tote featuring pink and green embroidery, which mimics that of a book cover of Choderlos de Laclos' Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). It's part of a series of Dior book totes that are meant to represent Jonathan Anderson's dream library.
Fittingly, Lee styled the tote with a book-ish button down up top layered underneath a navy sweater and blue trench coat. She kept it casual with a pair of loose light-wash jeans and chunky white sneakers. Her relaxed look is exactly what makes the book tote such a great luxury piece. It's simple and subtle enough to wear with a laidback look while also adding some easy elegance.
