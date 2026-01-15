The internet has a way of creating trends we don't stop to question. Instead, we absorb the content and get ourselves involved. That's exactly what happened to me over the past few days as TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with claims that 2026 is the new 2016. Suddenly, old photos and nostalgic fashion trends are everywhere on Instagram Stories and in TikTok videos. The more I scroll, the more the idea that 2026 really is the new 2016 seems logical, especially after I came across Bella Hadid wearing a crossbody bag from Coach.
This moment feels particularly meaningful because it hints at a subtle comeback of the crossbody bag, a silhouette not entirely associated with the 2016 era but definitely worn then. However, this resurgence isn't in its classic form. Hadid styled the bag in a fresh, modern manner, hanging the long strap over one shoulder so it draped down one side of her body rather than across her torso. Supporting this trend and style shift, brands like The Row, Toteme, and Khaite have been adopting it, releasing new crossbody bags and presenting them on the runway and in campaign images styled over one shoulder, mirroring Hadid's approach.
If you're ready to adopt this new way of styling the crossbody bag, keep reading. I'm sharing the key pieces to re-create Hadid's outfit and new and tasteful crossbody bags to add to your collection now.
