I'm Not Saying White Trainers Are Out, But These 5 Other Colours Are Officially In for 2026

There’s a time and place for heels, and I’m always partial to a ballet flat, but the honest truth is that I spent the majority of this year in trainers of some sort. And in 2026, I plan on making no changes. They’re comfortable, versatile, and the easiest way to elevate my outfits. Now, white trainers will never go out of style, but I‘ll be honest, the upcoming new year has me in the mood for some slightly trendier colours to add to my collection that will add some interest to my outfits and inject some colour into my otherwise neutral capsule wardrobe.
My first port of call? The runway, of course. And after hours spent scrolling through the ready-to-wear lookbooks of my favourite designer brands, I’ve narrowed down my search to five key trainer colour trends that I’m certain will dominate 2026's shoe scene. From bolder capri blues that are sure to boost your mood, to more subtle carbon greys that feel perfect for my fellow minimalists, there’s something to suit every taste.
Keep scrolling to discover the five trainer colour trends that are set to be huge next year, straight from the spring/summer 2026 runway.
5 Trainer Colours That Will Dominate 2026
1. Carbon Grey
Style Notes: Darker greys have long had a permanent place in my capsule colour palette. And luckily for me, designers are now placing this chic hue at the forefront for 2026 in the form of trainers. A much softer alternative to black, and just that little bit edgier than dark brown, a pair of trainers in this hue will make your outfits feel versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool.
New Balance
509 Sneakers
New Balance makes the comfiest trainers.
ACNE STUDIOS
Suede and Leather Sneakers
I love the rubber sole on this pair.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Speed Laces Cleat Outdoor Trainers
The chunkier the trainer, the better in my opinion.
2. Pretty in Pink
Style Notes: Fashion houses have given the powdery pinks that dominated this year a playful refresh for 2026. Less like the paler iterations that we saw on the 2025 runways and more like the bubblegum Barbie-era hues we saw back in early 2023, this bolder hue fully embraces the maximalist tone that we previously rejected.
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
The prettiest shade of pink.
ON
Cloud X 4 Trainers
I've been seeing this brand on my commutes to and from work a lot lately.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers
I'd wear these will a full chocolate brown outfit.
3. Code Red
Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, cherry red is one of the biggest shoe colour trends of 2026, so it should come as no surprise that this has translated to trainers as well. Trainers in this bold shade are not only an easy way to inject colour into your outfits without feeling too out there, but are also guaranteed to earn you loads of compliments.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Straight from the runway.
adidas Originals
Gazelle Lo Pro Shoes
Adidas Gazelles will never date.
Puma
Speedcat Gos
I already own these in black and grey, but this cherry red hue is calling to me.
4. Go Green
Style Notes: Rich khakis and muted sage greens have dominated the majority of this year, but for 2026, designer fashion houses have their eyes set on a much brighter iteration of the shade. To make the colour feel more grown-up, opt for sleeker, more pared-back silhouettes.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These are bestseller for very good reason.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather Sneakers
The contrast yellow leather is just so good.
Lacoste
Ag-Lt23 Lite Tennis Sneakers
I've heard nothing but good things about Lacoste's trainer selection.
5. Feeling Blue
Style Notes: Blue has been spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways, from the palest of powder blues to richer cobalt iterations, but it's brighter capri blue that seems to have taken over the sneaker world at the moment. It’s playful, eye-catching and pairs just as well with neutrals as it does bolder colours.
Free People
Gola Elan Trainers
So fun!
Golden Goose
Soul Star suede sneakers
These are surprisingly easy to style.
Prada
Montecarlo Re-Edition 2005 Suede and Re-Nylon Sneakers