I'm Not Saying White Trainers Are Out, But These 5 Other Colours Are Officially In for 2026

There’s a time and place for heels, and I’m always partial to a ballet flat, but the honest truth is that I spent the majority of this year in trainers of some sort. And in 2026, I plan on making no changes. They’re comfortable, versatile, and the easiest way to elevate my outfits. Now, white trainers will never go out of style, but I‘ll be honest, the upcoming new year has me in the mood for some slightly trendier colours to add to my collection that will add some interest to my outfits and inject some colour into my otherwise neutral capsule wardrobe.

My first port of call? The runway, of course. And after hours spent scrolling through the ready-to-wear lookbooks of my favourite designer brands, I’ve narrowed down my search to five key trainer colour trends that I’m certain will dominate 2026's shoe scene. From bolder capri blues that are sure to boost your mood, to more subtle carbon greys that feel perfect for my fellow minimalists, there’s something to suit every taste.

5 Trainer Colours That Will Dominate 2026

1. Carbon Grey

Iceberg Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Iceberg/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Darker greys have long had a permanent place in my capsule colour palette. And luckily for me, designers are now placing this chic hue at the forefront for 2026 in the form of trainers. A much softer alternative to black, and just that little bit edgier than dark brown, a pair of trainers in this hue will make your outfits feel versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool.

2. Pretty in Pink

KNWLS Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: KNWLS/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Fashion houses have given the powdery pinks that dominated this year a playful refresh for 2026. Less like the paler iterations that we saw on the 2025 runways and more like the bubblegum Barbie-era hues we saw back in early 2023, this bolder hue fully embraces the maximalist tone that we previously rejected.

3. Code Red

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, cherry red is one of the biggest shoe colour trends of 2026, so it should come as no surprise that this has translated to trainers as well. Trainers in this bold shade are not only an easy way to inject colour into your outfits without feeling too out there, but are also guaranteed to earn you loads of compliments.

4. Go Green

Lacoste Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Lacoste/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Rich khakis and muted sage greens have dominated the majority of this year, but for 2026, designer fashion houses have their eyes set on a much brighter iteration of the shade. To make the colour feel more grown-up, opt for sleeker, more pared-back silhouettes.

5. Feeling Blue

Lie Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Lie/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Blue has been spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways, from the palest of powder blues to richer cobalt iterations, but it's brighter capri blue that seems to have taken over the sneaker world at the moment. It’s playful, eye-catching and pairs just as well with neutrals as it does bolder colours.

