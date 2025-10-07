Everyone Stylish in Paris Is Suddenly Wearing This 2025 Color Pairing to Avoid "Boring" Outfits

If you ask anyone who's in the know in fashion, they'll tell you that some of the very best street style of the runway season can be found outside of Miu Miu's show. It's always on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, and it's as if everyone on the show circuit saved the best of their countless pieces of luggage for last. If you're ever in need of inspiration or insight on the latest trends, just look at what Miu Miu attendees choose to wear on show day. This season, one specific color combination was on display, setting it up to become *the* dominant pairing of fall 2025. That duo? Not black and white, not navy and black, and not brown and burgundy. It's brown and gray, which was a hit at Miu Miu's F/W 25 show last season and is now proving its staying power by being spotted on It girls at the spring/summer 2026 show—one, in particular, being Alexa Chung.
For the show, the British It girl chose a tobacco-brown suede miniskirt with a high slit, pairing it with a gray sweater, a black leather jacket with fur accents, black buckle pumps, and a black Arcadie bag. She finished off the cool autumnal ensemble with a fur stole, an accessory that I foresee gaining popularity heading into winter after its significant presence throughout the fall/winter 2025 season.
Everything about her look was enviable, but it was the gray sweater and brown miniskirt that caught my eye. I've seen a lot of neutrals be paired together already this fall, but gray and brown are clearly the chicest and most rich-looking duo of all, especially when the brown component is suede. The unexpectedness of it only adds to its appeal as well as its versatility. Style brown jeans with a gray V-neck T-shirt, or opt for a gray pencil skirt and a chocolate-brown cashmere sweater. The options extend to outerwear too. A gray pair of tailored pants with a brown suede jacket would look so elegant going into the chillier months. The possibilities, as you can see, are endless, and each one proves to be more enticing than the last.
Copy Chung's fall 2025 color combination by shopping the gray and brown pieces below.
