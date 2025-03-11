The New Miu Miu Girl Is an Eccentric Lady Who Lunches

Backstage at the fall 1997 Miu Miu show, Mrs. Prada famously said, “Prada is what I am, and Miu Miu is who I would like to be.” Now, 28 years later, the sentiment rings truer than ever. But it isn’t just Mrs. Prada who wants to be a Miu Miu girl—everyone, everywhere, wants to be a Miu Miu girl.

The Italian brand has skyrocketed in popularity since its micro miniskirt went viral in its spring 2022 collection and has only become more sought-after in the years since. Fashion fans everywhere see the best possible version of themselves in the characters Mrs. Prada consistently sends down the runway. The Miu Miu wearer is a book nerd, a tennis fan, and someone who dares to wear a swimsuit with a pleated skirt and three belts at once. They also tend to feel the pressure to transform into another version of themselves that they are already expected to be, stuffing their bag to the brim with a change of clothing to slip into after a hectic day.

Miuccia understands that, for some, to be a woman is to constantly feel you are shamefully confirming a cliché or staunchly disproving one. It is often never enough to just be. But that is what Miu Miu provides: the kind of uniform that feels unconcerned and free, imbued with the sense of wonder and possibility most of us feel only as children.

At the fall 2025 show presented this morning in Paris, Mrs. Prada gave us yet another Miu Miu character: the eccentric lady who lunches. She's the person you see walking around your neighborhood, who everyone knows because she doesn’t just have a personality—she is a personality. And the way she dresses speaks volumes.

Bullet Bras and Brooches! Fur Stoles and Little Hats!

Stylist Lotta Volkova, who has styled the past couple of Miu Miu shows, sat front row while explaining this season’s vision. She told reporters at System Magazine, “We were interested in playing with different notions of femininity and exaggerating that feminine side of you.” That idea was the motivation behind the accessories, which ranged from fuzzy stoles to little hats to sharp bullet cone bras to large gold brooches. Some might look at these accessories and see symbols of womanhood, but backstage, Mrs. Prada said she doesn’t see them as clichés.

As she wrote in the show notes, “There is a preoccupation with emblems of the feminine—brooches, bracelets, necklaces, fur capes, and stoles. Reiterated often, these signifiers become bold and powerful, serving to amplify, to afford importance to garments inspired by the everyday, here elevated.”

Stoles dangled from models’ arms as if they couldn’t be bothered to wear them. Bags, as has become custom at Miu Miu, were worn on the crook of the elbow as if there wasn’t enough time to toss them over the shoulder. Little cap hats were worn off-kilter, with long chandelier earrings swinging up to the brim with every step forward.

Quiet Luxury, Who?

It feels like for years now we’ve been hearing about quiet luxury everywhere. But quiet luxury is not very Miu Miu—a point Mrs. Prada made sure to make particularly known today.

Miu Miu models wore little skirt suits and overaccessorized. There was nothing quiet about it. These are the kinds of outfits you can spot from miles away; the kind that people wear when they want to announce themselves without saying a word. There is this idea that society pressures women to be quieter to be more palatable, but Mrs. Prada encourages them to be loud, to scream with their colorful sheer socks, chandelier earrings, and brooch-pinned fur stoles. There is also the “crazy old lady trope”—aka one who mixes and matches patterns, always wears a fur coat, and is never seen without their pearls. But Mrs. Prada shows us that adopting that aesthetic is something anyone can do. And in a fabulous way at that.

“There Is a Tenderness”

In the show notes, Mrs. Prada wrote, “There is a tenderness. Attention is drawn to the décolleté, tailoring and collapsed dresses drawn away, revealing the body beneath.” This collection felt like undone luxury. There is nothing subtle about it. There’s a sexiness to it all, but in a way that feels empowering to anyone who appreciates the complexity of femininity. As stated at the beginning, the Miu Miu fall/winter 2025 collection is an “evaluation of the feminine.”

Another It Sneaker Revealed

Miu Miu x New Balance is the collection that just keeps on giving. And it appears the fall/winter 2025 collection features another It sneaker style that’ll surely take the internet by storm again. This time, the shoes were rendered in colorful green and blue snakeprint patterns with the laces slightly undone. We’re calling it now: These will be one of the It buys of the year. What can we say? Mrs. Prada just knows what we want.

