If You Want to Look On-Trend This Fall, Try These 6 Fresh Color Combos
One of the easiest way to invigorate your wardrobe this season (or any season!) is by adding a fresh touch of color to your outfits. Color theory happens to be my favorite subject, and I've already talked in depth about the biggest color trends of fall 2024. Today, I'm going to dive into the color combinations that work particularly well together and are dominating among the fashion set this season.
No surprise, chocolate brown and burgundy are having a major moment right now—whether worn together or separately. One of my favorite hues of the season, olive green, is in the fashion spotlight, and the shade goes particularly well with pops of burgundy and chocolate brown. Thanks to the Prada F/W 24 collection, we're seeing the perfect combination of pale pink, kiwi green, and dark gray work wonders, enlivening your ensemble in an instant.
If you're curious and want to add some fresh color combos to your looks, then keep scrolling to see the hues worth trying together this season.
Burgundy and Chocolate Brown
Two of the biggest color trends of the season, chocolate brown and burgundy work well when worn together—think a dark-brown knit dress paired with burgundy boots and a handbag.
Kiwi Green, Pale Pink, and Dark Gray
The Prada F/W 24 runway provided plenty of fresh inspiration when it comes to color combos. Hands down, my favorite is a pale pink cardigan paired with a punchy kiwi-green knit top and grounded by a dark-gray skirt. This color trio will give you a look that is guaranteed to incite all the compliments.
Navy and Chocolate Brown
Classic and timeless navy is everywhere right now, and the fashion set loves pairing it with a pop of dark brown via a handbag, boots, or a chic skirt. A navy sweater paired with a brown suede bag is a chic combo that oozes French-girl vibes.
Eggshell and Black
Warm and subtle ivory, cream, and barely-there yellow tones have the fashion crowd hooked this fall, and there's an undeniable elegance in donning eggshell during the chilly seasons. Pair it with black accessories or a black jacket for a fresh fall look.
Olive Green and Brown
The dominating shades of green immediately caught my attention on the fall/winter 2024 runways—particularly shades in the olive family, from deep Taggiasca to bright Castelvetrano. For a very fall 2024 look, wear the color from head to toe, and style it with brown or tan accessories. Burgundy also looks incredibly chic with olive.
Gray and Beige
For the neutral girlies out there, you'll be happy to hear that gray will continue its dominance this season, and there's no better combo than rich-looking beige to complement the understated color.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
