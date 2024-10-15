If You Want to Look On-Trend This Fall, Try These 6 Fresh Color Combos

One of the easiest way to invigorate your wardrobe this season (or any season!) is by adding a fresh touch of color to your outfits. Color theory happens to be my favorite subject, and I've already talked in depth about the biggest color trends of fall 2024. Today, I'm going to dive into the color combinations that work particularly well together and are dominating among the fashion set this season.

No surprise, chocolate brown and burgundy are having a major moment right now—whether worn together or separately. One of my favorite hues of the season, olive green, is in the fashion spotlight, and the shade goes particularly well with pops of burgundy and chocolate brown. Thanks to the Prada F/W 24 collection, we're seeing the perfect combination of pale pink, kiwi green, and dark gray work wonders, enlivening your ensemble in an instant.

If you're curious and want to add some fresh color combos to your looks, then keep scrolling to see the hues worth trying together this season.

Burgundy and Chocolate Brown

Two of the biggest color trends of the season, chocolate brown and burgundy work well when worn together—think a dark-brown knit dress paired with burgundy boots and a handbag.

ZARA Basic Knit Gold Button Top $46 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $90 $47 SHOP NOW

Bardot Maika Mid Rise Mini Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Leather Crescent Shoulder Bag $200 SHOP NOW

madewell Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW

Staud Wally 55MM Leather Boots $495 SHOP NOW

Kiwi Green, Pale Pink, and Dark Gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prada F/W 24 runway provided plenty of fresh inspiration when it comes to color combos. Hands down, my favorite is a pale pink cardigan paired with a punchy kiwi-green knit top and grounded by a dark-gray skirt. This color trio will give you a look that is guaranteed to incite all the compliments.

ZARA Basic 100% Wool Cardigan $70 SHOP NOW

Prada Cashmere Top $1520 SHOP NOW

Babaton Chisel Maxi Skirt $138 SHOP NOW

Prada Cashmere Cardigan $2600 SHOP NOW

ZARA Cashmere and Wool Blend Basic Sweater $129 SHOP NOW

Gap 365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers $79 SHOP NOW

Navy and Chocolate Brown

Classic and timeless navy is everywhere right now, and the fashion set loves pairing it with a pop of dark brown via a handbag, boots, or a chic skirt. A navy sweater paired with a brown suede bag is a chic combo that oozes French-girl vibes.

ZARA Buttoned Knit Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW

J.Crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede $328 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW

madewell The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain $188 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket $270 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt $40 SHOP NOW

Eggshell and Black

Warm and subtle ivory, cream, and barely-there yellow tones have the fashion crowd hooked this fall, and there's an undeniable elegance in donning eggshell during the chilly seasons. Pair it with black accessories or a black jacket for a fresh fall look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Mango 100% Silk Satin Shirt $140 SHOP NOW

aritzia The Effortless Pant Lo Rise $148 SHOP NOW

MANGO High Collar Sweater $60 SHOP NOW

ZARA Double Breasted Wool Blend Oversized Coat $139 SHOP NOW

Olive Green and Brown

The dominating shades of green immediately caught my attention on the fall/winter 2024 runways—particularly shades in the olive family, from deep Taggiasca to bright Castelvetrano. For a very fall 2024 look, wear the color from head to toe, and style it with brown or tan accessories. Burgundy also looks incredibly chic with olive.

sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede $745 SHOP NOW

Mango Button Knit Cardigan $80 SHOP NOW

aritzia Perennial Solid Brass Leather Belt $78 SHOP NOW

Mango Satin Long Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Joanie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal $80 SHOP NOW

Gray and Beige

For the neutral girlies out there, you'll be happy to hear that gray will continue its dominance this season, and there's no better combo than rich-looking beige to complement the understated color.

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW

Mango Belt Handmade Coat $229 SHOP NOW

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf $46 SHOP NOW