If You Want to Look On-Trend This Fall, Try These 6 Fresh Color Combos

Judith Jones
Woman in brown and burgundy outfit.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

One of the easiest way to invigorate your wardrobe this season (or any season!) is by adding a fresh touch of color to your outfits. Color theory happens to be my favorite subject, and I've already talked in depth about the biggest color trends of fall 2024. Today, I'm going to dive into the color combinations that work particularly well together and are dominating among the fashion set this season.

No surprise, chocolate brown and burgundy are having a major moment right now—whether worn together or separately. One of my favorite hues of the season, olive green, is in the fashion spotlight, and the shade goes particularly well with pops of burgundy and chocolate brown. Thanks to the Prada F/W 24 collection, we're seeing the perfect combination of pale pink, kiwi green, and dark gray work wonders, enlivening your ensemble in an instant.

If you're curious and want to add some fresh color combos to your looks, then keep scrolling to see the hues worth trying together this season.

Burgundy and Chocolate Brown

Woman in chocolate brown and burgundy outfit.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Two of the biggest color trends of the season, chocolate brown and burgundy work well when worn together—think a dark-brown knit dress paired with burgundy boots and a handbag.

Basic Knit Gold Button Top
ZARA
Basic Knit Gold Button Top

Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Bardot, Maika Mid Rise Mini Skirt
Bardot
Maika Mid Rise Mini Skirt

Leather Crescent Shoulder Bag
Banana Republic
Leather Crescent Shoulder Bag

madewell, Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
madewell
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Staud, Wally 55MM Leather Boots
Staud
Wally 55MM Leather Boots

Kiwi Green, Pale Pink, and Dark Gray

Woman in green top, pink cardigan, and dark gray skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prada F/W 24 runway provided plenty of fresh inspiration when it comes to color combos. Hands down, my favorite is a pale pink cardigan paired with a punchy kiwi-green knit top and grounded by a dark-gray skirt. This color trio will give you a look that is guaranteed to incite all the compliments.

Basic 100% Wool Cardigan
ZARA
Basic 100% Wool Cardigan

Cashmere Top
Prada
Cashmere Top

aritzia, Chisel Maxi Skirt
Babaton
Chisel Maxi Skirt

Cashmere Cardigan
Prada
Cashmere Cardigan

Cashmere and Wool Blend Basic Sweater
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool Blend Basic Sweater

365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers

Navy and Chocolate Brown

Woman in navy and chocolate brown outfit.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Classic and timeless navy is everywhere right now, and the fashion set loves pairing it with a pop of dark brown via a handbag, boots, or a chic skirt. A navy sweater paired with a brown suede bag is a chic combo that oozes French-girl vibes.

Buttoned Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Cardigan

New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede
J.Crew
New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

madewell, The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain
madewell
The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain

Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket
Pixie Market
Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Eggshell and Black

Warm and subtle ivory, cream, and barely-there yellow tones have the fashion crowd hooked this fall, and there's an undeniable elegance in donning eggshell during the chilly seasons. Pair it with black accessories or a black jacket for a fresh fall look.

Woman in ivory dress and black jacket.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Mango,

Mango
100% Silk Satin Shirt

aritzia,

aritzia
The Effortless Pant Lo Rise

High Collar Sweater
MANGO
High Collar Sweater

Double Breasted Wool Blend Oversized Coat
ZARA
Double Breasted Wool Blend Oversized Coat

Olive Green and Brown

Woman in olive green jacket and brown bag.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

The dominating shades of green immediately caught my attention on the fall/winter 2024 runways—particularly shades in the olive family, from deep Taggiasca to bright Castelvetrano. For a very fall 2024 look, wear the color from head to toe, and style it with brown or tan accessories. Burgundy also looks incredibly chic with olive.

sezane,

sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede

Mango, Button Knit Cardigan
Mango
Button Knit Cardigan

aritzia,

aritzia
Perennial Solid Brass Leather Belt

Satin Skirt
Mango
Satin Long Skirt

Joanie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Joanie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal

Gray and Beige

Woman in gray outfit and beige coat.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

For the neutral girlies out there, you'll be happy to hear that gray will continue its dominance this season, and there's no better combo than rich-looking beige to complement the understated color.

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

Mango,

Mango
Belt Handmade Coat

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

