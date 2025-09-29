5 Street Style Trends from Milan Fashion Week That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

We’ve witnessed a slew of celebrity fashion moments and an array of new and old fashion trends to look forward to for spring 2026. What’s amazing about this season is the street style from all the fashion weeks, but from Milan Fashion Week, in particular. Milan’s essence regarding fashion seeks whimsy, yet is reserved enough for everyday styling, and most of all, is easy to implement into anyone’s closet.
The trends we’ve seen from the fashion set this season range from classics like oversized blazers and wide-leg trousers to more exploratory trends, such as sporty jackets and embellished skirts in various shapes and sizes. Milan’s street style embodies the casual sensibilities of spring and the just-right layering techniques of fall, the best of both worlds. Keep scrolling through to learn more about the five trends that stood out the most during Milan Fashion Week, and shop the trends for yourself.
Embellished Skirts
Gone are the days of plain long skirts. Embellished skirts are taking over for fall, and I am so glad. I'll be adorning myself in skirts with with eye-catching details like these ones below. What's great about this trend is that you can make this custom to your personal style. Maybe you're into bold prints, or maybe you love tiered layers, either way there's an embellished skirt out there for everyone.
Shop Embellished Skirts
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Fringe Skirt
Ganni
Leopard-Print Denim Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Gathered Draped Layered Printed Satin Midi Skirt
Sporty Jackets
Thanks to Miu Miu's spring 2025 runway, sporty jackets have been in all year. Now, the trend is sticking around for fall. They're a mainstay in my closet, and should be in yours too. Sporty jackets come in a range of styles that can fit anyone's wardrobe.
Shop Sporty Jackets
Puma
T7 Relaxed Track Jacket
ZARA
Sweatshirt Jacket
PUMA
F1 Lifestyle Racing Jacket
Suede Handbags
Suede handbags were showing up all over Milan Fashion Week. They came in a range of shapes and sizes, from East West to bowling bag to slouchy silhouettes, styled to perfection. I'd wear mine like the latter with a casual outfit consisting of a plain T-shirt, jeans, and flats.
Shop Suede Handbags
Sanctuary Clothing
The Everyday Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Romy Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Split Leather Bowling Bag
Wide-Leg Trousers
My personal favorite trend was all over the streets of Milan: wide-leg trousers. These are so chic and practical for everyday wear. They're the best essential to have for all, and year-round.
Shop Wide-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Wide Leg Belted Pants
L'Academie
By Marianna the High Waist Trouser
Nordstrom
Heathered Wide Leg Pants
Oversized Blazers
Oversized blazers are a forever trend. They've risen in popularity over the past few years and aren't going anywhere. They're easy to style, as you can see below, and have become a bit of an addition to the fall uniform.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.