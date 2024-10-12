Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal

If you buy just one new pair of sneakers this fall, I strongly suggest that they be of the trend that Gracie Abrams just wore—if it's chic sneakers you're after, that is. Abrams was photographed in NYC with Paul Mescal earlier this week, wearing an outfit consisting of navy low-rise baggy trousers, a fitted T-shirt, and a matching navy sweater. And in this instance, the sneakers she chose elevated the casual outfit, which can't always be said of sneakers.

The fall elevated fall (and winter) sneakers trend I'm referring to is suede sneakers, and the specific ones Abrams opted for were Puma Speedcats. Unfortunately, they're currently sold out everywhere in every color, but fortunately, you can get them in any size on sneaker resale sites such as StockX—including Abrams' tan pair.

If suede sneakers are of interest to you (and I can relate—I just added two pairs to my collection), keep scrolling to shop Abrams' exact pair, as well as a few other suede sneakers that I recommend.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gracie Abrams: Puma Speedcat Archive Sneakers in Haute Coffee Frosted Ivory ($150)

Shop the Sneakers

Puma, Puma Speedcat Archive Sneakers in Haute Coffee Frosted Ivory
Puma
Puma Speedcat Archive Sneakers in Haute Coffee Frosted Ivory

Shop More Suede Sneakers

Cortez Vintage Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Vintage Sneakers

Gola Elan Sneakers
Gola
Elan Sneakers

Bern Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Bern Suede Sneakers

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Notice Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneakers

Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers

Palermo Sneaker
Puma
Palermo Sneakers

Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers

Volley Sneakers
Veja
Volley Sneakers

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

