Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal

If you buy just one new pair of sneakers this fall, I strongly suggest that they be of the trend that Gracie Abrams just wore—if it's chic sneakers you're after, that is. Abrams was photographed in NYC with Paul Mescal earlier this week, wearing an outfit consisting of navy low-rise baggy trousers, a fitted T-shirt, and a matching navy sweater. And in this instance, the sneakers she chose elevated the casual outfit, which can't always be said of sneakers.

The fall elevated fall (and winter) sneakers trend I'm referring to is suede sneakers, and the specific ones Abrams opted for were Puma Speedcats. Unfortunately, they're currently sold out everywhere in every color, but fortunately, you can get them in any size on sneaker resale sites such as StockX—including Abrams' tan pair.

If suede sneakers are of interest to you (and I can relate—I just added two pairs to my collection), keep scrolling to shop Abrams' exact pair, as well as a few other suede sneakers that I recommend.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gracie Abrams: Puma Speedcat Archive Sneakers in Haute Coffee Frosted Ivory ($150)

