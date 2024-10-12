Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal
If you buy just one new pair of sneakers this fall, I strongly suggest that they be of the trend that Gracie Abrams just wore—if it's chic sneakers you're after, that is. Abrams was photographed in NYC with Paul Mescal earlier this week, wearing an outfit consisting of navy low-rise baggy trousers, a fitted T-shirt, and a matching navy sweater. And in this instance, the sneakers she chose elevated the casual outfit, which can't always be said of sneakers.
The fall elevated fall (and winter) sneakers trend I'm referring to is suede sneakers, and the specific ones Abrams opted for were Puma Speedcats. Unfortunately, they're currently sold out everywhere in every color, but fortunately, you can get them in any size on sneaker resale sites such as StockX—including Abrams' tan pair.
If suede sneakers are of interest to you (and I can relate—I just added two pairs to my collection), keep scrolling to shop Abrams' exact pair, as well as a few other suede sneakers that I recommend.
On Gracie Abrams: Puma Speedcat Archive Sneakers in Haute Coffee Frosted Ivory ($150)
Shop the Sneakers
Shop More Suede Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Move Over, Sambas—Gwyneth Paltrow Wore My Fave $90 Nike Sneakers in Paris
Classic.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm a Fashion Editor That Loves to Shop the Men's Section—35 Fall Pieces That Scream Cool Girl
These picks are super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The '90s Sneaker Trend Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
It's the opposite of Sambas.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024
A bit unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gracie Abrams Is Done Whispering
The "Close to You" singer talks therapy, female friendships, and performing with Taylor Swift.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 32 Best Sneakers to Buy From New Balance, Adidas, and Nike Right Now
Nothing here is over $250.
By Natalie Cantell