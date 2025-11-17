The latest footwear revelation comes straight from the set of her intense new psychological thriller, Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson as a stressed new parent. While the subject matter is clearly heavy, J. Law's between-scenes mode is pure, unadulterated relaxation. She was snapped behind the scenes, ditching her character's more polished shoes for an off-duty essential: a pair of black-and-white checkered slip-on slides that cost just $35.
It's an established fashion truth that the most glamorous A-listers swap stilettos for humble athletic slides the minute they wrap a scene. Lawrence’s preferred choice? The iconic Vans La Costa Checkerboard Slides. They feature a soft footbed that feels like walking on a cloud. At the same time, the classic tile design adds an instantly recognizable sporty-chic edge, working just as seamlessly with oversized sweats as it does with vintage denim.
Ready to channel J.Law's downtime style? Grab the classic black and white version below, or keep scrolling to check out three other essential Vans colorways that are perfect for leisure time, no matter the season.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.