If Looking Parisian Is Your Goal, Style Fall's Most "Boring" Basic Like Pamela Anderson Just Did

While I tend to lean toward basics, there’s always that one unsung hero in my closet that I neglect every fall, a “boring” basic, if you will: the turtleneck. I know, it’s a fashion crime, but in my defense, I’m from the South, and getting acclimated to cooler weather is still an ongoing process. So, each fall, I feel stuck on what to wear. That is, until I saw Pamela Anderson’s recent Parisian-chic outfit.

Her look consisted of all-black basics, including cigarette pants, styled with a pair of pumps, accessorized with black sunglasses, and, of course, an elegant turtleneck. Sometimes, styling a boring basic in a simple way is the way to go when you want to look like a chic Parisian, and this look from Anderson proves it. If you want to look Parisian, keep scrolling to recreate Anderson's elegant turtleneck look and shop similar items.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

