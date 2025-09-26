The "Boring" Fall 2025 Pant Trend Well-Dressed People Are Trading Black Trousers For

Listen, I love a pair of black trousers. I have a substantial amount of them in my closet, but I’ve been feeling fatigued from them lately. Now that fall has arrived, I want outfits that look effortless and chic—without always wearing black pants. And just in time, I saw that Eiza Gonzales wore another "boring" pant trend while in Milan this week: khaki trousers. The entire outfit consisted of basics, and yet she looked undeniably chic.
The actress wore a mockneck white tank top with pleated, wide-leg khaki trousers and black leather loafers, which she paired with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch. The “less is more” approach to getting dressed is one that I will always love, and it seems fashion people agree. Well-dressed women around the globe, including Aimee Song and Anouk Yve, have also caught on to the khaki pant trend and have been busy creating eye-catching outfits that include them. Khaki trousers make an outfit look a bit more intentional, but not in a try-hard way. They’re just as effortless and versatile as black trousers. (Trust me—the looks below prove it.)
If you’re in the market for new pants that aren’t black, keep scrolling to recreate Gonzales’ look, get outfit inspiration, and shop similar items.
