Pamela Anderson Went Red! See the Copper Shag That Will Influence 5000 Fall Haircuts

We're in love.

Pamela Anderson at Pandora Talisman Collection Launch Event at Halo Twenty Eight on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
In case you needed another reason to switch up your hair color this fall: Pamela Anderson just swapped her signature honey-blonde tresses for a stunning copper shag. Last night, French hairstylist John Nollet posted an Instagram Story of Anderson's new 'do from Paris Fashion Week, and it has since caused a frenzy on the internet; Anderson, after all, is well known for her golden, tousled lengths.

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It seems Anderson is a fan of the seasonal chop, as the actress had just debuted a sleek, blunt bob at the Met Gala this past May. "I originally cut it for a film—just to the shoulders—as a quiet nod to my favorite Bergman actresses," she told Who What Wear about the change. "I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution."

Anderson has long been a fan of the Swedish film director's work, and her new redheaded venture is also inspired by Swedish actresses—namely, Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Anderson—a source close to Anderson revealed to Vogue. Similarly, her new look is in preparation for an upcoming role. "New hair cut and color for a new movie character," Nollet wrote on Instagram Stories, alluding to Anderson's next project, Love is Not the Answer.

Photo of Pamela Anderson with copper red hair, taken by photographer Marco Bahler

(Image credit: @marco.bahler)

That said, the cut is certainly on-trend for fall, as stylists predict evolutions of the shag will be buzzier than ever this season. "[It] gives volume and effortless texture, perfect for fall when hair naturally feels drier and needs movement," celebrity hairstylist Jerome Lordet, owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in NYC, tells WWW about autumn's hottest hair trends. If you're hoping to replicate Anderon's exact 'do, make sure you have the right haircare staples to maintain the rich hue—red tends to fade fast! Below, the copper shag starter pack.

