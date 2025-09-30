Pamela Anderson Went Red! See the Copper Shag That Will Influence 5000 Fall Haircuts

In case you needed another reason to switch up your hair color this fall: Pamela Anderson just swapped her signature honey-blonde tresses for a stunning copper shag. Last night, French hairstylist John Nollet posted an Instagram Story of Anderson's new 'do from Paris Fashion Week, and it has since caused a frenzy on the internet; Anderson, after all, is well known for her golden, tousled lengths.
It seems Anderson is a fan of the seasonal chop, as the actress had just debuted a sleek, blunt bob at the Met Gala this past May. "I originally cut it for a film—just to the shoulders—as a quiet nod to my favorite Bergman actresses," she told Who What Wear about the change. "I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution."
Anderson has long been a fan of the Swedish film director's work, and her new redheaded venture is also inspired by Swedish actresses—namely, Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Anderson—a source close to Anderson revealed to Vogue. Similarly, her new look is in preparation for an upcoming role. "New hair cut and color for a new movie character," Nollet wrote on Instagram Stories, alluding to Anderson's next project, Love is Not the Answer.
That said, the cut is certainly on-trend for fall, as stylists predict evolutions of the shag will be buzzier than ever this season. "[It] gives volume and effortless texture, perfect for fall when hair naturally feels drier and needs movement," celebrity hairstylist Jerome Lordet, owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in NYC, tells WWW about autumn's hottest hair trends. If you're hoping to replicate Anderon's exact 'do, make sure you have the right haircare staples to maintain the rich hue—red tends to fade fast! Below, the copper shag starter pack.
Shop Red Haircare Staples
dpHUE
Gloss+ - Copper
A color-depositing gloss is a must-have for fresh-looking color.
Dae
Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment
WWW beauty director (and fellow redhead!) Erin Jahns swears by this shine-inducing hair mask.
Pureology
Hydrate Shampoo for Dry Hair
She also adores this moisture-rich, color-safe shampoo. "I feel like I'm getting a thorough cleanse without stripping my color or any moisture from my hair," she says.
Joico
Color Infuse Red Shampoo
For a little extra oomph, opt for a color-depositing wash.
Moroccanoil
Color Depositing Mask, Rose Gold
If your copper hair falls on the lighter side, this rose gold mask will really enhance those highlights.
Bread Beauty Supply
Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
A silky, shine-inducing hair oil is non-negotiable.
Oribe
Conditioner for Beautiful Color
This conditioner not only fends off breakage and split ends but also slows down the color-fading process.
Ceremonia
Guava Hair Repair Mask for Damage Repair
Hair dye does a number on strands (no matter how you slice it), so make sure to send them some TLC with a buttery, restorative hair mask.
