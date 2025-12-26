My Closet Wouldn't Be the Same Without Chic Basics—These Items From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Will Be Staples

Let me just get down to it. I live for a statement bag or pair of shoes, but my clothing choices typically involve basics. By basics, I don't mean "boring" clothing, but rather those versatile styles that are still elevated and modern. You know, items like I'm wearing above with the camel coat and black cashmere sweater. Nordstrom is one retailer where I routinely find standout options. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (the epic sale that happens twice per year) is in full swing. And yes, the sale is filled with amazing elevated basics that I like and that I think you'll like too.
Below is a list of the best basics from the Nordstrom sale. From timeless sweaters to gorgeous jackets to cool jeans, these are the types of pieces that could absolutely become wardrobe staples given their highly wearable nature. Keep scrolling for more.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Caslon
Wool Blend Peacoat
I love a camel coat to create a chic look.
Reformation
Jax Super High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Open Edit
Collared Merino Wool Cardigan
All in Favor
Oversize Cable Knit Sweater
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers
Dress these trousers up or down.
Andrew Marc
Jupiter Wool Blend Balmacaan
This coat also comes in a brown hue.
AllSaints
Rina Rib Scoop Neck Top
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
One of those sweaters you'll want to live in.
Nordstrom
Cotton & Cashmere A-Line Midi Sweater Skirt
Nordstrom
V-Neck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
This sweater comes in a range of colors.
Levi's
Water Resistant Side Zip Maxi Puffer Coat
Treasure & Bond
Mock Neck Alpaca & Wool Blend Sweater
Versatile, but look at the details!
FRAME
Le Sleek High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
So into a navy turtleneck moment.
Bernardo
Double Breasted Knit Coat
Varley
Vine Ottoman Half Zip Pullover
Sam Edelman
Double Breasted Notch Lapel Coat
Nordstrom
Dolman Sleeve Maxi Dress
You can wear this dress to so many different occasions.
Halogen
Shoulder Wrap Detail Sweater