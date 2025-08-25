No Leggings Here—Gigi Hadid Just Wore the It-Girl Airport Uniform of Fall 2025

If you've been busy booking fall trips now that summer has basically come to a close, take my advice: Don't let your travel outfits be an afterthought. Just in time, Gigi Hadid wore the perfect easy fall travel uniform while jetting out of JFK over the weekend. No, it didn't include leggings, and yes, you will probably see it on plenty of It girls in the coming months.
Listen—I have nothing against leggings and wear them often. I almost always choose something else when I'm heading to the airport, and more often than not, it's jeans. Many would argue that jeans are far from the most comfortable option for a travel day, but there are plenty of pairs out there that are surprisingly comfortable, and all of them look more polished than leggings. With her light-wash straight-leg jeans, Hadid wore a pink crewneck cardigan from her own line, Guest in Residence, over a white T-shirt. To top things off, she opted for a brown suede Liffner bag and Miu Miu loafers paired with white crew socks. No notes.
A cardigan is the ideal layering piece for a travel day, and the classic way Hadid styled hers earns a 10/10 from me. Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and shop the pieces needed to re-create it for your upcoming flights.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.