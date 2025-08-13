8 Buzzy Hotels in Italy on My Radar, and a Packing List for Each Spot

I’m perpetually planning my next getaway and always stay tuned into the longstanding spots that fashion insiders frequent and the latest in new hotel openings. One of my favorite areas of the world to travel to is Italy for its Mediterranean climate and cuisine, rich culture in art and architecture, and beautiful destinations that vary by locale. While I’ve spent time in many areas in Italy, I continue to have a running list of buzzy hotels I plan to visit someday.

Many of these are cult insider spots. Classic destinations such as Hotel Il Pellicano have been top holiday spots of insiders dating back to the 1960s, when celebrities were lensed by Slim Aarons. More recent hotel openings are also topping the travel itineraries of the fashion set, who are flocking to the most talked-about new places. Ahead, I’m highlighting the top Italy hotels the fashion set will be booking for their holidays, for this summer and beyond.

Hotel Il Pellicano: Porto Ercole, Tuscany

Hotel Il Pellicano, located in Porto Ercole, Tuscany, by the blue Tyrrhenian sea, is an iconic Mediterranean escape that the fashion set has frequented since it opened in the 1960s. Slim Aarons captured its glamorous guests on holiday decades ago, and the hotel continues to draw those looking to step back into the golden age of travel on the Italian Riviera. Marie-Louise Sciò, CEO and creative director of Il Pellicano, has also opened sister properties, including Mezzatorre and La Posta Vecchia, which have drawn a similar cult fashion crowd, and recently announced the upcoming much-anticipated openings of La Suvera and La Badia.

Il Pellicano Hotel

Splendido, A Belmond Hotel: Portofino

Another destination that encapsulates the glamour of the Italian Riviera? Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, which is located in Portofino. Over the years, it has similarly drawn the jet-set crowd, including iconic stars like Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, cementing it as a destination that continues to attract fashion people today.

Splendido Hotel

Passalaqua: Lake Como

Lake Como is famously known for its classic Italian gardens and lakeside elegance. While there are a number of iconic hotels in the area, Passalaqua has quickly become one of the most coveted destinations among the fashion set since it opened in 2022.

Passalacqua Lake Como Hotel

Portrait Milano: Milan

The Portrait hotels, which are owned by the Ferragamo family, have a clear fashion tie-in. While there are also locations in Rome and Florence, the Portrait Milano is a hub for the fashion set, especially during the buzz of Milan Fashion Week. It’s elegant, private, and refined—a nod to the timelessness of Milanese style.

Portrait Milano Hotel

Borgo Egnazia: Puglia

Once a lesser-known area to tourists on the east coast of the country, Puglia is now one of the top spots travelers are visiting in Italy. The area is known for its rural vistas and farmlands, distinctive stone “truli” huts, and regional specialties like orecchiette. Though Puglia has a growing number of must-see hotels, Borgo Egnazia is at the top of that list.

Borgo Egnazia Hotel

Aman Venice: Venice

The Aman Venice is housed in the Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city’s eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal. The design is an interplay between opulent chandeliers and gilded finishings with modern, minimal furniture and decor. It resides in the heart of the city and is just a short walk away from Piazza San Marco.

Aman Venice Hotel

Hotel de Russie: Rome

If you're after classic Roman elegance, head to Hotel de Russie in the center of the city, close to Galleria Borghese and the Spanish Steps. The beautiful hotel has drawn fashion insiders, including everyone from Valentino Garavani to Kate Moss. Its iconic restaurant on the outdoor terrace is a landmark in Rome that is frequented by guests and visiting diners alike.

Hotel de Russie

Castello di Reschio: Umbria

For a countryside escape, head to Castello di Reschio. The historical hotel dates back to 1050, but the 1000-year-old castle in the rolling Umbrian hills has been meticulously restored. Guests at the estate can spend their time at the swimming pool, riding horses through the hillside, playing tennis, or at the bathhouse.

Reschio Hotel

