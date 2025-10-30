As Far As I'm Concerned, This Is the Only Fashion-With-a-Capital-F Halloween Costume

Princess Diana wore many iconic outfits during her time in the spotlight, but none were quite as memorable as her "revenge dress." The black dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, earned its moniker after the princess wore it on June 29, 1994, the same day Prince Charles admitted on television to having an affair. As we all know, looking good is the best revenge, right?
Thirty years later, the outfit is still symbolic of Princess Diana's strength of character and impeccable style. It's only fitting, then, that a fashion lover like Elsa Hosk would pay homage to the legendary look on Halloween. Hosk re-created the "revenge dress" to perfection in 2024, and I'm still thinking about it to this day. "You win," Sofia Richie Grainge commented on Hosk's Instagram at the time. Yep, I couldn't agree more! In my opinion, Hosk managed to style the look better than the professional costume designers on The Crown. Impressive. Scroll down to revisit Hosk's chic tribute to one of history's best-dressed women.
