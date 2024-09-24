Elsa Hosk Wore the Shoe Trend That's More Elegant Than Ballet Flats to the Airport

When I think of celebrities who have the latest trends and It items on whenever they step out the door, Elsa Hosk immediately comes to mind. Her style is so good that I recently wrote a story about nine fall outfits she's already worn as of late, and I could've included many more. Her latest airport outfit is one of them.

Hosk touched down at CDG airport this week to attend Paris Fashion Week, and her travel outfit was nothing short of perfection. Hosk paired the Polo Ralph Lauren barn jacket everyone is trying to get their hands on with sweatpants, a red sweatshirt and matching red hat, and an Hermès bag. And on her feet were a pair of almond-toe flats, the shoe trend that's ballet flats-adjacent, but is far more elegant. (For context, almond-toe shoes are a softer, more rounded version of a pointed toe.)

The flats, which Hosk wore with chocolate brown crew socks, were Loro Piana's iconic Rebecca Flats, which retailers struggle to keep in stock. They're just as comfortable as ballet flats, but they'll make even sweatpants look elevated. So if Hosk has inspired your next shoe purchase, keep scrolling to shop some of the best almond-toe flats on the internet.

Elsa Hosk in the airport in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elsa Hosk: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Jacket ($515); Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats ($920); Hermès bag

Shop Elegant Almond-Toe Flats

Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

Glove Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Flats

Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
Massimo Dutti
Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

Hailey Ballet Flat
Reformation
Hailey Ballet Flats

Isabel Flats
Vince
Isabel Flats

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats

Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Leather Flats
H&M
Leather Flats

Vivian Flats
Vince
Vivian Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater.

