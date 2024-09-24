Elsa Hosk Wore the Shoe Trend That's More Elegant Than Ballet Flats to the Airport

When I think of celebrities who have the latest trends and It items on whenever they step out the door, Elsa Hosk immediately comes to mind. Her style is so good that I recently wrote a story about nine fall outfits she's already worn as of late, and I could've included many more. Her latest airport outfit is one of them.

Hosk touched down at CDG airport this week to attend Paris Fashion Week, and her travel outfit was nothing short of perfection. Hosk paired the Polo Ralph Lauren barn jacket everyone is trying to get their hands on with sweatpants, a red sweatshirt and matching red hat, and an Hermès bag. And on her feet were a pair of almond-toe flats, the shoe trend that's ballet flats-adjacent, but is far more elegant. (For context, almond-toe shoes are a softer, more rounded version of a pointed toe.)

The flats, which Hosk wore with chocolate brown crew socks, were Loro Piana's iconic Rebecca Flats, which retailers struggle to keep in stock. They're just as comfortable as ballet flats, but they'll make even sweatpants look elevated. So if Hosk has inspired your next shoe purchase, keep scrolling to shop some of the best almond-toe flats on the internet.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elsa Hosk: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Jacket ($515); Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats ($920); Hermès bag

Shop Elegant Almond-Toe Flats

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats $179 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Glove Flats $445 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe $100 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats $475 SHOP NOW

Reformation Hailey Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Vince Isabel Flats $330 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Fathom Flats $130 SHOP NOW

Staud Alba Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW