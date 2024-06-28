How Princess Diana Styled the Pant Trend That's Come Roaring Back Into Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As my fellow millennials will relate to, I practically lived in capri pants in middle school in the 90s and early 2000s. Sometimes called pedal pushers or clam diggers, capris have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years, beginning in the 50s when Audrey Hepburn made them her signature. Back in the 80s, no one looked chicer in capri pants than Princess Diana.

Photographed at a polo match in May 1983, Princess Diana styled the trend with a billowy white blouse and a red sweater tied nonchalantly over her shoulders. She completed the look with low-heeled red pumps. As we've extensively reported, capri pants are officially back and bigger than ever in 2024. They were featured heavily in the S/S 24 runway collections, including at Tory Burch, Mirror Palais, and Theory, to name a few. Ready to get in on the action? Scroll down to shop my favorite pairs.

How Princess Diana Styled Capri Pants

Shop My Favorite Capri Pants

FRAME High Waist Raw Hem Capri Jeans $150 SHOP NOW I love the raw hem on these jeans.

H&M Capri Leggings $10 SHOP NOW This $10 price tag is too good to resist.

Intimately Retro Capris $48 SHOP NOW How cute are these?

Somebodee Caprihose Gina $285 SHOP NOW These capri pants are giving me Audrey Hepburn vibes.

MANGO Striped Capri Jeans $70 SHOP NOW Matching top optional but highly encouraged.

alice + olivia Emmie Clam Digger Jeans $265 SHOP NOW I love everything about this outfit.

MANGO Capri Slim-Fit Jeans $70 SHOP NOW White pants always feel fresh for summer.

NYDJ Ami High Waist Skinny Capri Pants $89 SHOP NOW The kind of pants you can style a million different ways.