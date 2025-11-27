Fanning is not only serving up sartorial inspiration, but is also busy promoting two major projects that showcase her impressive acting range. First up is the sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands, where she takes on the dual role of the damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic, Thia, and her opposing sister, Tessa. Then there’s the critically acclaimed drama Sentimental Value, which centers on the intense emotional labor of being an actor. The film, which earned a lengthy standing ovation at Cannes, features Fanning in a role that contrasts starkly with the blockbuster action of Badlands.
Whether battling extraterrestrial hunters or exploring deep emotional terrain, Elle Fanning’s work ethic is matched only by her envy-inducing wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite pale pink turtlenecks to wear all winter long.
