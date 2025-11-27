Elle Fanning Wore the Non-Basic Sweater Color Every Posh Dresser Owns

Forget basic black, boring beige, or washed-out white. The truly chic set knows that the forever classic color is pale pink. Case in point: our frequent fashion muse, Elle Fanning. Spotted in New York City while on her latest press tour, Fanning reminded us of the enduring power of this hue in a look straight from the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2026 runway. IMO, this is the most sophisticated, understated way to wear color amidst plunging temperatures.

Fanning is not only serving up sartorial inspiration, but is also busy promoting two major projects that showcase her impressive acting range. First up is the sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands, where she takes on the dual role of the damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic, Thia, and her opposing sister, Tessa. Then there’s the critically acclaimed drama Sentimental Value, which centers on the intense emotional labor of being an actor. The film, which earned a lengthy standing ovation at Cannes, features Fanning in a role that contrasts starkly with the blockbuster action of Badlands.

Whether battling extraterrestrial hunters or exploring deep emotional terrain, Elle Fanning’s work ethic is matched only by her envy-inducing wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite pale pink turtlenecks to wear all winter long.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Elle Fanning is seen in SoHo on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Michael Kors collection top and trousers; Paris Texas shoes; Bottega Veneta bag; Cartier jewelry

