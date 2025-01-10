Elle Fanning Is Already Wearing the Color Trends That Will Skyrocket in 4 Months
Have you seen A Complete Unknown yet? If not, you're missing out. From the music to the costume design, I loved every second of the film. Elle Fanning, who plays Bob Dylan's then-girlfriend, is part of the reason why I was smitten. In real life, I'm also obsessed with Elle's press tour outfits. She's been on a roll promoting the film in exceptionally chic looks and this week was no exception.
Attending the National Board of Review Awards Gala, Elle wore a Valentino dress from the pre-fall 2025 collection designed by new creative director Alessandro Michele. She also wore a Cartier High Jewelry bracelet and Panthère de Cartier ring. The whole look is fabulous, but I want to zero in on the gown's butter yellow and powder pink colors because they are both major spring 2025 trends, as my colleague reported back in October. We guarantee these two hues will be everywhere come spring, so you might as well get a jump on your shopping now.
On Elle Fanning: Valentino pre-fall 2025 dress; Cartier High Jewelry bracelet and Panthère de Cartier ring
Shop the Butter Yellow and Powder Pink Color Trends
