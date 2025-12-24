I’ve spent a significant portion of my adult life trying to convince people that leopard print is a neutral. It’s a hill I will gladly die on. But even I have to admit that styling a high-octane animal-print coat can feel like a high-stakes math problem. If you go too dark, it feels heavy; too bright, and you risk looking like you're wearing a cat costume.
However, actress Maya Hawke just cracked the code while promoting the final season of Stranger Things. Her solution? A crisp, unexpected pairing of a super-saturated red sweater and a white midi skirt. The red provides a punchy, modern contrast to the tawny tones of the leopard, while the white skirt acts as a palate cleanser, keeping the look fresh and elevated.
Speaking of Stranger Things icons, Hawke isn't the only one having a major fashion moment. Her co-star, Finn Wolfhard, recently sat down for our Who What Wear November cover story, where he discussed his evolution from Hawkins teen to modern renaissance man. If the cast’s recent press looks are any indication, we’re in for a very stylish final chapter.
Re-Create Maya Hawke's Winter Leopard Coat Look
MANGO
Leopard Metallic Coat
You'll want to zoom in to see the subtle sparkle.
ZARA
Basic Plain Knit Sweater
Note the black buttons on the sleeves.
Guizio
Paloma Skirt
Of course I wear white skirts in the middle of winter.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.