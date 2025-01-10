Suki Waterhouse Just Wore So Many Key 2025 Trends With Her Favourite Anti-Skinny Jeans
Despite being born in 1992, few embody chic, 1970s-inspired style quite like Suki Waterhouse.
With her love of lace garments, bell-bottom trousers, and a warm palette of golds, browns, and greens, the multi-hyphenate performer has cultivated a signature aesthetic that somehow feels both entirely unique and right on trend. Stepping out in New York this week, Waterhouse emerged in an outfit that reminded me exactly why she's one of my style icons. Despite her outfit containing several key 2025 trends, her look felt uncomplicated and effortless—the exact qualities I strive to achieve in my own wardrobe.
Whilst skinny jeans are currently staging a comeback (yes, really), Waterhouse sidestepped the trend in favour of a pair of mid-blue flared jeans. Designed with a voluminous cut that skims the thigh before dramatically flaring out from the knee, her jeans created an element of movement and drama within her outfit that felt perfectly in tune with the free-spirited ethos of her well-cultivated style. Tapping into the denim trend that reemerged on the runway this season, Chloé’s boho-inspired spring/summer 2025 collection was rife with the '70s-adjacent design, signalling a return of the anti-skinny denim is due to hit soon.
A model wears flared jeans on the Chloé spring/summer 2025 runway.
But the jeans were only the beginning. Waterhouse layered her look with a fluffy caramel coat and accessorised with the highly covetable Toteme T-Lock clutch bag—nodding to the faux fur coat and clutch bag trends that are soaring right now—while balancing her vintage leanings.
What truly sets this look apart, however, is its innate Parisian flair. Waterhouse's styling feels like it could have been plucked straight from the streets of Le Marais. For decades, Parisians have embraced the '70s-inspired aesthetic that Waterhouse channels so seamlessly. It’s no wonder Waterhouse nails it so well—her approach aligns perfectly with the core tenets of Parisian dressing: ease, comfort, and quiet confidence.
Inspired to re-create her perfect silhouette? Scroll on to shop Waterhouse’s look and explore our edit of the best flared jeans to add a touch of retro charm to your wardrobe.
SHOP SUKI WATERHOUSE'S FLARED-JEANS LOOK:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED JEANS:
These come in extra short, petite, regular and long lengths.
The stretchy fabrication makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
I always come back to Bally for their elevated staples.
Style these with a leather belt or wear on their own.
The small patch pockets add such a playful touch.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
