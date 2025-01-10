Suki Waterhouse Just Wore So Many Key 2025 Trends With Her Favourite Anti-Skinny Jeans

Despite being born in 1992, few embody chic, 1970s-inspired style quite like Suki Waterhouse.

With her love of lace garments, bell-bottom trousers, and a warm palette of golds, browns, and greens, the multi-hyphenate performer has cultivated a signature aesthetic that somehow feels both entirely unique and right on trend. Stepping out in New York this week, Waterhouse emerged in an outfit that reminded me exactly why she's one of my style icons. Despite her outfit containing several key 2025 trends, her look felt uncomplicated and effortless—the exact qualities I strive to achieve in my own wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst skinny jeans are currently staging a comeback (yes, really), Waterhouse sidestepped the trend in favour of a pair of mid-blue flared jeans. Designed with a voluminous cut that skims the thigh before dramatically flaring out from the knee, her jeans created an element of movement and drama within her outfit that felt perfectly in tune with the free-spirited ethos of her well-cultivated style. Tapping into the denim trend that reemerged on the runway this season, Chloé’s boho-inspired spring/summer 2025 collection was rife with the '70s-adjacent design, signalling a return of the anti-skinny denim is due to hit soon.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wears flared jeans on the Chloé spring/summer 2025 runway.

But the jeans were only the beginning. Waterhouse layered her look with a fluffy caramel coat and accessorised with the highly covetable Toteme T-Lock clutch bag—nodding to the faux fur coat and clutch bag trends that are soaring right now—while balancing her vintage leanings.

What truly sets this look apart, however, is its innate Parisian flair. Waterhouse's styling feels like it could have been plucked straight from the streets of Le Marais. For decades, Parisians have embraced the '70s-inspired aesthetic that Waterhouse channels so seamlessly. It’s no wonder Waterhouse nails it so well—her approach aligns perfectly with the core tenets of Parisian dressing: ease, comfort, and quiet confidence.

Inspired to re-create her perfect silhouette? Scroll on to shop Waterhouse’s look and explore our edit of the best flared jeans to add a touch of retro charm to your wardrobe.

SHOP SUKI WATERHOUSE'S FLARED-JEANS LOOK:

The Frankie Shop Miley Notch-Lapels Relaxed-Fit Faux-Fur Coat £570 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Frame Extreme High-Rise Flared Jeans £380 £228 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Russell & Bromley Kickstart £245 SHOP NOW These lug sole boots are perfect for winter styling.

Toteme T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black £1100 SHOP NOW Toteme's T-lock back is a fashion editor's favourite.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED JEANS:

Marks & Spencer Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans £45 SHOP NOW These come in extra short, petite, regular and long lengths.

H&M Flared Ultra High Jeans £33 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

ZARA Flared High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW The stretchy fabrication makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

We The Free Love Bomb Flare Jeans £118 SHOP NOW Style with a fluffy coat or wear with a simple white tee.

Bally Flared Denim Pants in Medium Blue Cotton £420 SHOP NOW I always come back to Bally for their elevated staples.

Mango Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £46 SHOP NOW This dark blue shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Etro Embroidered Flared Jeans £650 £455 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Chloé High-Rise Flared Jeans £1045 SHOP NOW The pleat details add such a dramatic edge.

Mother The Doozy High-Rise Flared Recycled Jeans £315 SHOP NOW Style these with a leather belt or wear on their own.

Marques'Almeida Extreme Flare Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Style this with a boho blouse or wear with a chunky knit.

Marks & Spencer Patch Pocket Flare High Waisted Jeans £40 SHOP NOW The small patch pockets add such a playful touch.