Dua and Callum's Romantic Sicilian Getaway Includes Yacht Selfies, Valentino, and This Skin-Plumping SPF

Is anyone else living vicariously through Dua Lipa's Italian getaway? The pop icon has always served vacation goals—from her glowy, sun-kissed beat to her stunning resort wardrobe—and she's been traversing Italy this summer with her (officially confirmed!) fiancé, Callum Turner. Vacation goals indeed.
The pair was most recently spotted in Palermo, Sicily, where Lipa provided a glimpse into the couple's trip itinerary via Instagram. Pictured: cannoli, plenty of yacht selfies (but of course), an embroidered Valentino shoulder bag, a black string bikini (move over, bandeaus), and the hydrating sunscreen editors freak out over—self very much included.
As you can see from the photo above, Lipa has been using Augustinus Bader's The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 throughout her Euro travels. It's pretty pricey at $140, but the formula contains the brand's patented TFC8 technology that supports cellular renewal, along with a micro-algae extract to target fine lines and wrinkles and cottonseed extract to protect from photoaging. This isn't just a sunscreen; it's an ultra-creamy, skin-plumping face cream that just so happens to be spiked with SPF 50. It's so hydrating, in fact, that I often use it as my sole moisturizer during the summer—and my skin is all the better for it.
Plenty of shoppers agree with my take. "This sunscreen is so nourishing and moisturizing that I can skip my regular moisturizer before applying this sunscreen, which in my eyes justifies the price," one Sephora shopper writes in a review. "I love it! It keeps my skin plump and juicy all day long. Great under makeup. 5 stars, no complaints."
Augustinus Bader
The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Note, if you have oily skin and are looking for more of a matte formula, this probably isn't the sunscreen for you. It has a dewy, radiant finish, one that provides a perfect base for a beautiful, sun-kissed (faux, of course) glow. Makeup artists actually love using Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream before foundation and concealer, as it creates a plump, even canvas. The formula features similar ingredients, namely that TFC8, so you can consider this the sunscreen version of that prep step.
Also of note: This is a mineral sunscreen featuring zinc oxide, meaning it does leave a bit of a white cast when you first apply. It definitely takes a few extra seconds of rubbing for it to absorb, even on my fair skin tone; that's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it's helpful to know before you spend a pretty penny on the supercharged SPF.
This isn't the first time Lipa has endorsed the luxury skincare brand. You can find Augustinus Bader staples in the star's past IG posts, and she even keeps the brand's eye patches in her bag at all times. "I can't live without them," she once shared in a Vogue video. "This is super important, especially with all my travels." We can only assume she's brought them to Italy with her, along with the coveted sunscreen.
More Skincare Products Dua Lipa Loves
Augustinus Bader
The Eye Patches
The aforementioned go-to eye patches.
iS Clinical
Hydra-Cool Serum
Lipa shared in her newsletter, Service95, that she loves this soothing, hydrating serum while traveling.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.