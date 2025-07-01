Jacquemus Just Declared That This Subtle Style Accent Will Be Just as Popular in Summer 2026

The small detail creates a lasting impact.

A collage of women walking the jacquemus s/s 26 show.
(Image credit: Jacquemus)
Jacquemus unveiled its S/S 26 collection in a setting as grand as the designs: the ethereal, history-rich Palace of Versailles. Titled Le Paysan—French for "the peasant"—the show served as a heartfelt tribute to the people and places that shaped Simon Porte Jacquemus’s early life.

Drawing a stylish European crowd—including notable guests such as Zoë Kravitz and Alexandra Saint Mleux—the runway offered a beautiful balance of contrasts: polished yet effortless, tailored yet soft, minimalist yet playful. Models wore lapel-less jackets, flowing striped dresses, voluminous circle skirts, and pieces trimmed with tassels—subtle accents that are having a moment now and are expected to remain in style through summer 2026.

But that’s just the beginning. Keep scrolling to explore and shop the standout trends from the Jacquemus S/S 26 show—starting with those tassel-adorned pieces everyone’s talking about.

Tassel Accents

You probably can't walk a block in New York City or scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing a fashion person sporting a tassel. This subtle accent has been seen on everything—from keychains to pants and pendant necklaces. The good news is that the trend isn't fading anytime soon, as Jacquemus recently featured tassel-adorned skirts and pants in its S/S 26 collection.

a woman walks down the jacquemus s/s 26 runway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

a woman walks the jacquemus show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Shop the trend:

Cropped Tasseled Cotton-Terry Flared Pants
CAP D'ANTIBES
Cropped Tasseled Cotton-Terry Flared Pants

Petit Moments,

Petit Moments
Tassel Corded Tie Necklace

Lenii Mini Dress
Tularosa
Lenii Mini Dress

Next Cult Sneakers

There's nothing quite like getting a pair of shoes straight off the runway, and that's exactly what you can do with Jacquemus's new tennis sneakers. These retro-inspired kicks embody the latest sneaker trend with their sleek, low-profile, and minimalist design, making them both stylish and easy to wear.

A woman walks the jacquemus show

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

A man walks the jacquemus show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Shop the trend:

The Tennis Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Jacquemus
The Tennis Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

The Tennis Suede Sneakers
Jacquemus
The Tennis Suede Sneakers

The Tennis Leather Sneakers
Jacquemus
The Tennis Leather Sneakers

Full Skirts

Part of the collection was inspired by the romantic and relaxed vibe of the South of France countryside, so it makes sense that full circle skirts were included. This pretty style is the type any fashion person would want to wear while frolicking through a wide-open European field.

A woman walks the jacquemus show

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

A woman walks the jacquemus show/

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Shop the trend:

MANGO, Flared Cotton Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Cotton Skirt

Polina Skirt
Reformation
Polina Skirt

Sophia Strap Dress
Rachel Gilbert
Sophia Strap Dress

Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Featuring an ankle-tie design inspired by classic ballet slippers, lace-up ballet flats were prominently featured in Jacquemus's latest collection, showing their versatility. They pair well with flowing skirts—similar to what ballet dancers have worn for ages—as well as with capris and cotton dresses.

A woman walks the jacqumeus show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

A woman walks the jacquemus s/s 26 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Shop the trend:

Black Sophia Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Sophia Ballerina Flats

ferragamo,

Ferragamo
Ballet Flat With Ankle Ribbon

MANGO, Criss-Cross Strap Ballet Flats - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Criss-Cross Strap Ballet Flats

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

