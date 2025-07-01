Jacquemus Just Declared That This Subtle Style Accent Will Be Just as Popular in Summer 2026
The small detail creates a lasting impact.
Jacquemus unveiled its S/S 26 collection in a setting as grand as the designs: the ethereal, history-rich Palace of Versailles. Titled Le Paysan—French for "the peasant"—the show served as a heartfelt tribute to the people and places that shaped Simon Porte Jacquemus’s early life.
Drawing a stylish European crowd—including notable guests such as Zoë Kravitz and Alexandra Saint Mleux—the runway offered a beautiful balance of contrasts: polished yet effortless, tailored yet soft, minimalist yet playful. Models wore lapel-less jackets, flowing striped dresses, voluminous circle skirts, and pieces trimmed with tassels—subtle accents that are having a moment now and are expected to remain in style through summer 2026.
But that’s just the beginning. Keep scrolling to explore and shop the standout trends from the Jacquemus S/S 26 show—starting with those tassel-adorned pieces everyone’s talking about.
Tassel Accents
You probably can't walk a block in New York City or scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing a fashion person sporting a tassel. This subtle accent has been seen on everything—from keychains to pants and pendant necklaces. The good news is that the trend isn't fading anytime soon, as Jacquemus recently featured tassel-adorned skirts and pants in its S/S 26 collection.
Shop the trend:
Next Cult Sneakers
There's nothing quite like getting a pair of shoes straight off the runway, and that's exactly what you can do with Jacquemus's new tennis sneakers. These retro-inspired kicks embody the latest sneaker trend with their sleek, low-profile, and minimalist design, making them both stylish and easy to wear.
Shop the trend:
Full Skirts
Part of the collection was inspired by the romantic and relaxed vibe of the South of France countryside, so it makes sense that full circle skirts were included. This pretty style is the type any fashion person would want to wear while frolicking through a wide-open European field.
Shop the trend:
Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Featuring an ankle-tie design inspired by classic ballet slippers, lace-up ballet flats were prominently featured in Jacquemus's latest collection, showing their versatility. They pair well with flowing skirts—similar to what ballet dancers have worn for ages—as well as with capris and cotton dresses.
Shop the trend:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
