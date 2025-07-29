Black Heels Are Fine, But in Portofino, Everyone Knows That This Shoe Color Looks Chicer With Dresses

If there were one thing I learned from my trip to Portofino two summers ago, it's that the small fishing village turned glamorous vacation destination and hub for luxury pop-ups has some of the best people watching, well, ever. Sure, there are interesting characters all around the yacht-lined harbor, but I mostly enjoyed sitting back at a café and checking out the view because of the outfits everyone there wore. Let's just say that summer style was on display, and I was taking notes.
Of course, that was two years ago, so perhaps circumstances have changed. But after perusing some paparazzi photos taken there this weekend of actress Tessa Thompson and her boyfriend, Brandon Green, I'm convinced that Portofino street style is still as elite as ever. And this time, my notes had just one takeaway: Ditch my black heels and swap them in for red ones whenever I'm wearing dresses for the rest of summer 2025.
For a stroll through the seaside town, Thompson donned a cream-colored sundress with black sunglasses, a camo-print bag, and a pair of The Row's near-sold-out red Vika sandals. She could have easily chosen the same style or another heeled sandal in black, a "safer" choice, but she didn't, and her vacation outfit benefited from the decision. Her red kitten-heel sandals offered an unexpected twist to the traditional summer dress-and-sandals ensemble, turning it into an instantly copy-worthy look.
Follow Thompson's lead by shopping the selection of dresses and red heels below.
