This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Bubble Skirts Look 10 Times More Elegant

By
published
in News

After making a big comeback last year, bubble skirts, dresses, and shorts are still as popular as ever, and Tessa Thompson just found the chicest flat-shoe trend to pair with the playful style while vacationing in Saint-Tropez. With her black bubble miniskirt, she wore a black tank top and leopard-print pointed-toe flats. With one look at her, you'll see just how elegant the shoes made her trendy skirt look.

Pointed-toe flats aren't a style I've been gravitating toward recently, but they have a reputation for being the most elegant and timeless flat-shoe style there is. Plus, they're not going anywhere and are easy and functional enough for everyday wear. Given all of these factors, I've decided to purchase a pair to wear for the rest of summer and into fall to make trendier pieces look effortlessly elegant—just as Thompson did with her bubble miniskirt.

If you're looking to elevate your bubble-skirt outfits or your outfits in general, keep scrolling to shop pointed-toe flats and bubble skirts to wear with them.

Tessa Thompson wearing a black tank top and black bubble-hem skirt in Saint-Tropez

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tessa Thompson: Saint Laurent Nour Leopard-Print Leather-Trimmed Mules ($980)

Get the Look

Bailey Ruched Tank
BDG
Bailey Ruched Tank

Poplin Bubble Short
Susana Monaco
Poplin Bubble Short

Nour Leopard-Print Leather-Trimmed Mules
Saint Laurent
Nour Leopard-Print Leather-Trimmed Mules

Shop More Pointed-Toe Flats

Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats

The Ophelia Slingback Flats
Madewell
The Ophelia Slingback Flats

Maysalepumpflat Suede Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Ballet Flats

Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats

Leather Slingback Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Slingback Ballet Flats

Shop More Bubble-Hem Miniskirts

Tafetta Bubble Skirt
Open Edit
Tafetta Bubble Skirt

Rotate Mini Balloon Skirt
Rotate
Mini Balloon Skirt

Marni Mini Balloon Sweatshirt Skirt
Marni
Mini Balloon Sweatshirt Skirt

Levi Bubble Miniskirt
Apparis
Levi Bubble Miniskirt

Moxie Skirt
Reformation
Moxie Skirt

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸