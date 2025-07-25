This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Bubble Skirts Look 10 Times More Elegant

After making a big comeback last year, bubble skirts, dresses, and shorts are still as popular as ever, and Tessa Thompson just found the chicest flat-shoe trend to pair with the playful style while vacationing in Saint-Tropez. With her black bubble miniskirt, she wore a black tank top and leopard-print pointed-toe flats. With one look at her, you'll see just how elegant the shoes made her trendy skirt look.
Pointed-toe flats aren't a style I've been gravitating toward recently, but they have a reputation for being the most elegant and timeless flat-shoe style there is. Plus, they're not going anywhere and are easy and functional enough for everyday wear. Given all of these factors, I've decided to purchase a pair to wear for the rest of summer and into fall to make trendier pieces look effortlessly elegant—just as Thompson did with her bubble miniskirt.
If you're looking to elevate your bubble-skirt outfits or your outfits in general, keep scrolling to shop pointed-toe flats and bubble skirts to wear with them.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.