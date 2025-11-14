No Leggings, No Puffers—It Girls Are Wearing Their Uggs With This Denim-and-Jacket Combo for Winter 2025

Ugg boots are the nostalgic winter trend that just keeps giving. They were a hallmark of cool-girl style back in the 2010s. They were what models wore off-duty, what actresses wore while on set for a blockbuster, and what Y2K icons like Paris Hilton wore everywhere. If you look at any famous paparazzi shot from that era, you'll see a pair of Uggboots. As any fashion girl from that time will tell you, they were everywhere because they were everything.
In the last couple of years, with the rise of the 2000s aesthetic, Ugg boots started to reach the same level of popularity again. Even in New York, where comfort is not always prioritized over flair, stylish people everywhere are wearing their Ugg boots. And they're not just wearing them to go to the gym or for a grocery run. They're wearing them for going out, with skirts and dresses and denim.
The most stylish example as of late comes from Lily-Rose Depp, who is an Ugg-boot loyalist and pioneer. The actress has the effortless, chic French-girl style down to a science. When she isn't wearing the perfect Repetto ballet flats or pumps, she's opting for a pair of Uggs and wearing them in ways that inspire us to pull out ours.
For a recent outing, Depp paired a tall pair of beige Ugg boots with dark-wash denim and a leather jacket, accessorized with a long blue scarf and a white Chanel purse. It's the perfect winter outfit formula that is cozy and cute without feeling too casual. You can wear this anywhere and feel good while also keeping your toes warm. Now excuse me while I go grab my pair and replicate this entire look from now until February.
