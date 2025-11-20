10 Ways to Make This "Ugly" Winter Shoe Style Look Cool in 2025

Clogs have officially crossed over from divisive to downright cool—and yes, fashion people (Jennifer Lawrence included) are making them work for winter 2025. The key? Styling them in a way that feels intentional and elevated. Instead of the boho pairings of seasons past, think modern minimalism: sleek wide-leg trousers, a sharp wool coat, and an oversize scarf casually draped over the shoulders. The result is effortless and editor approved, the kind of look that says you know exactly what you’re doing—even if you’re technically wearing what’s been dubbed an “ugly” shoe.
Another way fashion girls are keeping clogs relevant this winter is through texture play. Suede, shearling, and smooth leather versions add just enough depth to an outfit to make them feel luxe. Try pairing a shearling-lined clog with straight-leg jeans, a chunky knit, and a structured bag for that cozy-but-polished effect that dominates street style right now. It’s the perfect balance between Scandinavian practicality and downtown nonchalance.
And if you’re going for the 2025 version of “cool,” the trick is all in the styling details. Go for tonal tights under a midi skirt or pair them with slouchy wool socks and slightly cropped denim for an off-duty vibe. A longline tailored coat or a sleek puffer instantly takes them from homey to high fashion. In short: the clogs of winter 2025 are less “granola vibes” and more “quiet luxury statement”—proof that even the ugliest shoe trend can look chic with the right pieces.
See 10 clog outfits worth trying this winter and shop the essentials along the way.
Get the look: Puffer vest + Hoodie + Leggings + Clogs
Free People
On the Move Packable Puffer Vest
Tory Burch
Mellow Shearling Platform Mules
Get the look: Trench coat + Dress + Thick socks + Clogs
Pixie Market
Stand Collar Long Trench Jacket
A.emery
Ulrik Clogs
Get the look: Trench coat + Sweater + Leggings + Clogs
Zella
Live in High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Rothy's
The Revelvet Casual Clogs
Get the look: Oversize sweater + Matching scarf + Maxi skirt + Clogs
Princess Polly
Cartmel Check Maxi Skirt
KUNSTEN
Embla Clogs
Get the look: Puffer coat + Matching sweat set + Clogs
Beyond Yoga
Warm Up Puffer Jacket
Jeffrey Campbell
Content Clogs
Get the look: Suede jacket + Plaid shirt + Cargo pants + Clogs
Kaiia
Exclusive Faux Suede Bomber Jacket
Dansko
Baylor Platform Mules
Get the look: Matching lounge set + Clogs
Free People
Everything I Want Set
Matisse
Portland Faux Fur Clogs
Get the look: Silk slip dress + Chunky bangles + Clogs
Éterne
Mila Maxi Dress
Veronica Beard
Fern 2 Genuine Shearling Clogs
Get the look: Zip-up jacket + Leggings + Socks + Clogs
SKIMS
Faux Shearling Zip Jacket
ZARA
Split Leather Studded Clogs
Get the look: Suede jacket + T-shirt + Plaid shirt + Jeans + Clogs