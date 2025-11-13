If You Want to Signal That You Have a Cool Job, Wear This Controversial Shoe Trend With Your Trousers

If business on the legs, party on the feet is your idea of a successful outfit, you’re definitely going to appreciate the celebrity look I’m about to show you. The celebrity in question is Irina Shayk, who was just photographed in NYC wearing an outfit that makes me want to run and buy the winter shoe trend she wore.
Truth be told, winter shoe trends can be a bit boring because, you know, functionality. But Shayk’s shoes were anything but. The trend I’m rambling on about is fur shoes, which she opted for in the form of a pair of chocolate brown flats (which could easily be confused for slippers). And her choice to pair them with business-appropriate trousers was inspiring. The combination (which she wore with a leather bomber jacket) may not fly in a more conservative office environment, but it certainly would if you have a cool, creative job. In Shayk’s case, that job is supermodel, which is about as cool as it gets.
Regardless of what your office dress code is, fur shoes aren’t the most accessible winter shoe trends, but they are one of the most fun and eye-catching. If you’re intrigued, keep scrolling to shop some of the chicest, most wearable pairs on the internet.
