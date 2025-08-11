Suddenly, This Dated Skirt Trend Feels Modern When You Wear It With This Shoe

I’ll admit it—I could have sworn we’d collectively moved on from the denim maxi skirt. In my mind, breezy, floaty styles had taken their place. But as it turns out, fashion has room for more than one key skirt trend at a time, and the denim maxi is officially back from its brief hiatus—as Katie Holmes just proved.
Stepping out in New York for a day of filming, the actor wore the very skirt trend I was convinced was, well, not out, but not exactly fresh when you compare it to other market options either. Her chosen style—a mid-wash denim skirt with a sleek column cut that skims the ankle and stops just shy of the glossy leather strap of her ballet flats.
Years ago—at the height of the denim maxi skirt's popularity—the trend was almost always paired with boxy T-shirts or minimalist vests. Holmes, however, takes a softer approach this time around, pairing hers with a relaxed white blouse, lending a pretty ease to the outfit that modernised the skirt in the process. To finish, she slipped into 2025’s shoe of choice—the leather ballet flat—bringing a subtle but noticeably on-trend finish to the look.
In its column cut, Holmes’s skirt also nodded to the pencil-skirt silhouettes set to dominate this autumn, further cementing its relevance for the season ahead.
So, if you’ve packed your denim maxi skirt away, it might be time to bring it back into rotation. And if you’re still hunting for the perfect one, I’ve rounded up the best styles to shop now, as well as the chicest ballet flats to pair them with.
Shop Denim Maxi Skirts and Ballet Flats:
COS
Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt
This also comes in a fresh shade of white.
Free People
We the Free Off-Duty Denim Maxi Skirt
Style this with knee high boots as we move towards the autumn months.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
The bow detailing adds such a pretty finish.
COS
Straight Denim Midi Skirt
This indigo wash gives this casual skirt a sleek, elevated energy.
Aeyde
Ida Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Topshop
Leather Ballerina
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Tommy Hilfiger
Claire Front Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
This lighter shade taps into the denim maxi skirt's '90s roots.
& Other Stories
Square-Toe Ballet Flats
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
ALAÏA
Layered Jersey-Trimmed Denim Maxi Skirt
Style this with the co-ordinating jacket or pair with a boxy tee.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
These also come in four other shades.
Calvin Klein
Denim Maxi Skirt
Style this with classic white trainers or pair with leather mary janes.
Le Monde Beryl
Mica Gathered Leather Ballet Flats
The elastic detailing creates a gathered finish that gives these flats an elevated feel.
Prada
Brand-Plaque Low-Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
I love the sleek design of the minimal flats.
Wardrobe.NYC
Denim Maxi Skirt
The back slit detail ensure a comfortable stride.
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat
The suede ballet flats trend is set to take off in a big way this autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.