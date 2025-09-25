Bella Hadid Just Landed in Paris Wearing *the* Shoes to Pair With Fall's #1 Denim Trend

A lot is going on in the world, but at least we have a Bella Hadid Paris outfit (with more to come, hopefully) to distract us for the time being. Hadid just touched down in the city as it preps for the forthcoming Paris Fashion Week, and her look was as elegant a jean outfit as it gets.
For starters, the denim trend she opted for was dark-wash jeans, which happens to be the reigning denim trend of fall 2025 (not unlike last fall, in fact). The rest of her classic outfit consisted of a chocolate brownMango trench coat over a white button-down shirt, a distressed leather Coach Tabby bag, and what I consider to be the ideal shoe trend to pair with dark denim jeans: brown slingback pumps. The shoes (which Hadid expertly wore with thin white socks) and the jeans are as rich a combination as there is, and Hadid's outfit exemplified how someone with great taste dresses for autumn. I may be sitting at my desk wearing a T-shirt while it's 90 degrees outside, but mentally, I'm wearing this chic Bella Hadid–approved fall outfit in Paris. Keep scrolling to join me in at least making the outfit part a reality.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.