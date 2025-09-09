There's No Question—These 8 Fall Shoe Trends Will Make You Look Rich

One of the great things about fall shoes is that they inherently look expensive. Give me all the suede, calf hair, croc embossing, boots, and so on. And as someone who always looks down to see what shoes people are wearing, I can attest that they can make or break an outfit. But the eight fall 2025 shoe trends I'm talking about today are definitely in the former camp.
I don't know about you, but I keep my outfits pretty simple. For fall, I'm often in a pair of jeans and a sweater. But I always wear a pair of shoes that elevates whatever outfit I'm wearing. And there are eight shoe trends I'm currently zeroing in on that I know will take my outfits to the next level. It's a combination of flats, boots, and heels, all of which will make said fall outfits look rich. So before you buy another pair of fall shoes, keep scrolling to shop the most luxe-looking trends of the season.
Croc-Embossed Shoes
Croc embossing is back for fall 2025, and your wardrobe will greatly benefit because of it. I prefer this trend in black and rich shades of brown for the most expensive-looking feel.
Suede Loafers
All loafers are great, but the texture of suede loafers adds such a luxe quality to your outfits. Opt for a neutral (non-black) hue for maximum versatility and richness.
Leopard Shoes
Leopard print is back again for fall 2025, so you'd be wise to invest in a fresh pair of heels, boots, or flats.
Riding Boots
For an elegant country club vibe, add a pair of classic riding boots to your wardrobe and thank me when you see how often you reach for them this fall.
High-Vamp Shoes
Sophisticated high-vamp shoes may be subtle, but their impact on an outfit is great. In addition to looking expensive, they'll make your outfits look extremely cool and forward.
T-Strap Shoes
Elegant T-straps are still very much a thing, and I've loved seeing the creative things brands are doing with this trend. I've highlighted a heeled mule, pump, and flat mule below and as you can see, they're all quite chic
Calf Hair Shoes
Another rich-looking textured option is calf hair shoes. Leather shoes are great, but wait until you see how many compliments you get on this trend.
Snakeskin Shoes
Last but not least, another trending (again) animal print. Snakeskin has made a huge comeback for fall 2025, and fashion people have fully embraced it. For the most expensive-looking effect, I recommend keeping the rest of your outfit fairly simple.
