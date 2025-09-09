There's No Question—These 8 Fall Shoe Trends Will Make You Look Rich

One of the great things about fall shoes is that they inherently look expensive. Give me all the suede, calf hair, croc embossing, boots, and so on. And as someone who always looks down to see what shoes people are wearing, I can attest that they can make or break an outfit. But the eight fall 2025 shoe trends I'm talking about today are definitely in the former camp.

I don't know about you, but I keep my outfits pretty simple. For fall, I'm often in a pair of jeans and a sweater. But I always wear a pair of shoes that elevates whatever outfit I'm wearing. And there are eight shoe trends I'm currently zeroing in on that I know will take my outfits to the next level. It's a combination of flats, boots, and heels, all of which will make said fall outfits look rich. So before you buy another pair of fall shoes, keep scrolling to shop the most luxe-looking trends of the season.

Croc-Embossed Shoes

Croc embossing is back for fall 2025, and your wardrobe will greatly benefit because of it. I prefer this trend in black and rich shades of brown for the most expensive-looking feel.

Influencer wearing croc-embossed slingback shoes

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Croc-Embossed Shoes

Suede Loafers

All loafers are great, but the texture of suede loafers adds such a luxe quality to your outfits. Opt for a neutral (non-black) hue for maximum versatility and richness.

Influencer wearing suede loafers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Shop Suede Loafers

Leopard Shoes

Leopard print is back again for fall 2025, so you'd be wise to invest in a fresh pair of heels, boots, or flats.

Influencer wearing leopard kitten heels

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop Leopard Shoes

Riding Boots

For an elegant country club vibe, add a pair of classic riding boots to your wardrobe and thank me when you see how often you reach for them this fall.

Influencer wearing riding boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Riding Boots

High-Vamp Shoes

Sophisticated high-vamp shoes may be subtle, but their impact on an outfit is great. In addition to looking expensive, they'll make your outfits look extremely cool and forward.

Influencer wearing high-vamp heels

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop High Vamp Shoes

T-Strap Shoes

Elegant T-straps are still very much a thing, and I've loved seeing the creative things brands are doing with this trend. I've highlighted a heeled mule, pump, and flat mule below and as you can see, they're all quite chic

Influencer wearing t-strap heels

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Shop T-Strap Shoes

Calf Hair Shoes

Another rich-looking textured option is calf hair shoes. Leather shoes are great, but wait until you see how many compliments you get on this trend.

The Row calf-hair flat shoes

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop Calf Hair Shoes

Snakeskin Shoes

Last but not least, another trending (again) animal print. Snakeskin has made a huge comeback for fall 2025, and fashion people have fully embraced it. For the most expensive-looking effect, I recommend keeping the rest of your outfit fairly simple.

Influencer wearing snakeskin kitten heel mules

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop Snakeskin Shoes

