Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Bridal Dress With the Most Fashion-Person Shoe Style
Dakota Johnson is in her elegant era, and her lastest look affirmed that she has polished dressing down to a T. Attending a screening for her latest film, Daddio, Johnson wore an outfit that, had I not known otherwise, I would have assumed she had found in a bridal store.
Selecting a gauzy dress from French fashion house Chloé, whose latest fashion week show was heralded as one of the best of the season, Johnson's dress didn't feel bridal based on the fact that it was white alone. Falling elegantly to the ankle, the dress is made from a very delicate chiffon crepe material—one that many brides choose to wear on their big days. Not only that but the ethereal design also boasts a romantic cape detail over the shoulders, which just to happens to be a key bridal trend this year, too.
Making her red-carpet ensemble feel all-the-more ceremonial, the actor styled her look with drop earrings and an ivory hair bow. Indeed, from head-to-ankle, Johnson nuptials-inspired look was Pinterest-board-perfect. However, what came next is also worth highlighting.
Instead of slipping in to an obvious ivory heel, the actor reached for a tall black mule with a bright gold heel instead.
Nodding to her style-icon status, Johnson tapped in to a growing summer shoe trend in the most unexpected way. Skirting the block-coloured mules that are everywhere right now, Johnson selected a black and gold mule with a fuller-coverage design and a subtle peep-toe detail. Contrasting the angelic feel of her flowing white dress, Johnson's shoe choice added a directional twist to her outfit and stopped it from looking too sweet.
Ever the fashion risk taker, Johnson's clever styling proved that she's a master of balancing the timeless with the trending. Inspired by her playful take on bridal-inspired fashion, below I've curated an edit of the chicest white dresses and heeled mules to discover this season. Read on to shop the styles we love.
The cotton composition ensures this remains breathable and light on hot summer days.
