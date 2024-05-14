I’m Not Interested in “Trendy” Summer Shoes—11 Classic Styles I’m Eyeing Instead

This past weekend was the first time I wore sandals outdoors and didn't immediately regret my decision—summer may not have "officially" started yet but in my mind, and my wardrobe, it's here, and I refuse to go back to wearing anything other than warm-weather shoes. This prompted me to stash away my boots, chunky loafers and shearling-lined slip ons and, instead, bring my collection of sandals, dainty flats and canvas trainers to the fore. In doing so, however, I realised the tan sandals I've worn religiously for the past four summers have started to look a little tatty. Blame it on the couple of Aperols I had sipped during the day or the buzz you get from spending a few hours in uninterrupted sunlight, yesterday evening, I opened my laptop with the intention of treating myself to a new pair of summer-ready shoes. The big question being, what should I go for?

1. CAGED SANDALS

(Image credit: @loissterling_)

Style Notes: The Row might have brought the caged sandal (aka the fisherman sandal) back to the fore but its fashion people that have kept it in the spotlight for the past few seasons. The original pair are a big investment, so it makes sense that those who own them have made a conscious effort to re-wear them over the past few summers, which has, by proxy, cemented them as a classic summer shoe option.

Fisherman Leather Sandals
THE ROW
Fisherman Leather Sandals

Sézane, Florie Sandals
Sézane
Florie Sandals

River Island, Cream Woven Gladiator Flat Sandals
River Island
Cream Woven Gladiator Flat Sandals

2. ESPADRILLES

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Everyone has differing opinions on espadrilles but one thing we can all agree on is that they symbolise summer. I personally prefer pairs with demi, mid heels as they look they most elegant and tend to be the height favoured by stylish French women like Julie, too.

John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black
John Lewis
Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black

+ Net Sustain Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
+ Net Sustain Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Women's Interlocking G Espadrille
Gucci
Interlocking G Espadrille

3. MESH FABRICATIONS

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Perhaps the most trend-led style on this list is the mesh shoe but, when you look back at outfits from summers gone by, you'll see that mesh fabrications have always been prevalent when it comes to summer shoes, only they used to be seen most commonly on heels. Now, thanks to Dear Frances's pair which went viral last summer, it's all about elegant mesh flats.

Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas - Women
mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas - Women

Moira Mesh Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mesh Flats

Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

4. FLIP FLOPS

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: Whether you're in search of a shoe to wear by the pool or are looking for the simplest style to match to your evening looks, the '90s flip flop presents the idea summer shoe solution. Whilst recent years have been all about chunkier iterations, I'm seeing fashion people gravitate back to more delicate options right now. But rest assured either will never feel "dated".

Morgan Suede Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Morgan Suede Flip Flops

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Red - Arket Gb
Sleepers
Tapered Flip Flops

M&S Collection, Flat Toe Thong Sandal
M&S Collection
Flat Toe Thong Sandal

5. SUEDE CLOGS

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Summer isn't exclusively about sandals—in fact, I'd say this is the time that I see more and more people wearing their closed-toe Birkenstock Boston clogs. Unlike leather pairs, the suede upper is softer by comparison and loans itself well to lightweight summer styling.

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

Split Suede Clogs With Buckle
ZARA
Split Suede Clogs With Buckle

mango, Studded Leather Clog
mango
Studded Leather Clog

6. TOE JEWELLERY

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: I have a pair of sandals from six years ago which, every time I wear them, I always receive compliments on them. Featuring a simple gold band that hugs the toe, creating a toe-ring effect, this is a style I'm starting to see more of again, thus landing it a spot on this list.

Embellished Flat Sandals
ZARA
Embellished Flat Sandals

The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
AMANU
The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

EMME PARSONS, Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals

7. LOW-KEY TRAINERS

(Image credit: @laurencrowe88)

Style Notes: Instead of flashy colours and macro silhouettes, for summer, trainers always revert to being slightly more low-key. A neutral or soft colour palette is favourable for maximum versatility, as is a more dainty silhouette.

VEJA, Volley Suede Sneakers
VEJA
Volley Suede Sneakers

loewe, Ballet Runner
loewe
Ballet Runner

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers

8. SOFT BALLERINAS

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Flat ballerina shoes are one of the biggest shoe trends of the last few years. For summer, why not try a pastel colour or a softer fabrication than leather—I have my eye on a canvas or satin pair.

Reformation, Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

everlane, The Day Ballet Flat
everlane
The Day Ballet Flat

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Ballet Flats
Whistles
Hai Honoree Shoe

9. FLAT SLIDERS

(Image credit: @natashandlov)

Style Notes: Often its the simplest shoes that can look the most elegant and refined, and that's certainly the case with sliders. From Saint Laurent's interwoven pair to Aeyde's thick toe strap, these shoes are guaranteed to go with any outfit, which is a big part of their appeal.

Braided Sandals
H&M
Braided Sandals

Anna Metallic Leather Slides
AEYDE
Anna Metallic Leather Slides

SAINT LAURENT, Tribute Leather Sliders
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Leather Sliders

10. WHITE

(Image credit: @kingharriett52)

Style Notes: White shoes always make a comeback in the summer months but, I have to admit, I always worried that they looked a little cheap on me. However, thanks to a slew of elegant-looking designs—The Row's heeled sandals are proving a big hit in fashion circles—I'm really starting to understand the attraction.

Bare Leather Sandals
THE ROW
Bare Leather Sandals

& Other Stories, Point-Toe Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Point-Toe Ballet Flats

ST. AGNI, Twist Leather Slingback Sandals
ST. AGNI
Twist Leather Slingback Sandals

11. BRAIDED LEATHER

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Perhaps not the most obvious summer shoe trend to end on but when you analyse the wardrobes of French and Scandi women for a living, braided leather shoes are hard to miss. With all the charm of a woven basket bag, this shoe is central to so many European dressers. From flat sandals to heels to closed-toe slingbacks, there are plenty to choose from on the market right now.

Rouje, Lyonnaise Sandals
Rouje
Lyonnaise Sandals

Bobbies, Madara Shoe in Grey Green
Bobbies
Madara Shoe in Grey Green

Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats

