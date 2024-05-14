I’m Not Interested in “Trendy” Summer Shoes—11 Classic Styles I’m Eyeing Instead

This past weekend was the first time I wore sandals outdoors and didn't immediately regret my decision—summer may not have "officially" started yet but in my mind, and my wardrobe, it's here, and I refuse to go back to wearing anything other than warm-weather shoes. This prompted me to stash away my boots, chunky loafers and shearling-lined slip ons and, instead, bring my collection of sandals, dainty flats and canvas trainers to the fore. In doing so, however, I realised the tan sandals I've worn religiously for the past four summers have started to look a little tatty. Blame it on the couple of Aperols I had sipped during the day or the buzz you get from spending a few hours in uninterrupted sunlight, yesterday evening, I opened my laptop with the intention of treating myself to a new pair of summer-ready shoes. The big question being, what should I go for?

In need of some inspiration and affirmation, I took to Instagram to see which summer shoe trends fashion people are already wearing. What I found was that many of them have been sticking to tried-and-tested pairs that we've seen become popular over the last few seasons, and that I'm sure will feel just as relevant in a few years time as they do in 2024. From heels to flats to sandals to trainers, the more I looked, the more I assembled what I think is a near-perfect edit of summer shoe trends. So, I thought I'd collate and share them with you below.

With classic options such as tan sliders peppered along the way, here's a more nuanced take at what long-lasting summer shoe trends look like.

SUMMER SHOE TRENDS: 11 PAIRS TO TRY

1. CAGED SANDALS

Style Notes: The Row might have brought the caged sandal (aka the fisherman sandal) back to the fore but its fashion people that have kept it in the spotlight for the past few seasons. The original pair are a big investment, so it makes sense that those who own them have made a conscious effort to re-wear them over the past few summers, which has, by proxy, cemented them as a classic summer shoe option.

THE ROW Fisherman Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW

Sézane Florie Sandals £185 SHOP NOW

River Island Cream Woven Gladiator Flat Sandals £38 SHOP NOW

2. ESPADRILLES

Style Notes: Everyone has differing opinions on espadrilles but one thing we can all agree on is that they symbolise summer. I personally prefer pairs with demi, mid heels as they look they most elegant and tend to be the height favoured by stylish French women like Julie, too.

John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black £69 SHOP NOW

CASTAÑER + Net Sustain Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £100 SHOP NOW

Gucci Interlocking G Espadrille £750 SHOP NOW

3. MESH FABRICATIONS

Style Notes: Perhaps the most trend-led style on this list is the mesh shoe but, when you look back at outfits from summers gone by, you'll see that mesh fabrications have always been prevalent when it comes to summer shoes, only they used to be seen most commonly on heels. Now, thanks to Dear Frances's pair which went viral last summer, it's all about elegant mesh flats.

mango Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas - Women £46 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mesh Flats £140 SHOP NOW

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £240 SHOP NOW

4. FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Whether you're in search of a shoe to wear by the pool or are looking for the simplest style to match to your evening looks, the '90s flip flop presents the idea summer shoe solution. Whilst recent years have been all about chunkier iterations, I'm seeing fashion people gravitate back to more delicate options right now. But rest assured either will never feel "dated".

A.EMERY Morgan Suede Flip Flops £150 SHOP NOW

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW

5. SUEDE CLOGS

Style Notes: Summer isn't exclusively about sandals—in fact, I'd say this is the time that I see more and more people wearing their closed-toe Birkenstock Boston clogs. Unlike leather pairs, the suede upper is softer by comparison and loans itself well to lightweight summer styling.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW

ZARA Split Suede Clogs With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW

mango Studded Leather Clog £80 SHOP NOW

6. TOE JEWELLERY

Style Notes: I have a pair of sandals from six years ago which, every time I wear them, I always receive compliments on them. Featuring a simple gold band that hugs the toe, creating a toe-ring effect, this is a style I'm starting to see more of again, thus landing it a spot on this list.

ZARA Embellished Flat Sandals £50 SHOP NOW

AMANU The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals £335 SHOP NOW

EMME PARSONS Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals £250 SHOP NOW

7. LOW-KEY TRAINERS

Style Notes: Instead of flashy colours and macro silhouettes, for summer, trainers always revert to being slightly more low-key. A neutral or soft colour palette is favourable for maximum versatility, as is a more dainty silhouette.

VEJA Volley Suede Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW

loewe Ballet Runner £450 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW

8. SOFT BALLERINAS

Style Notes: Flat ballerina shoes are one of the biggest shoe trends of the last few years. For summer, why not try a pastel colour or a softer fabrication than leather—I have my eye on a canvas or satin pair.

Reformation Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW

everlane The Day Ballet Flat £142 SHOP NOW

Whistles Hai Honoree Shoe £116 SHOP NOW

9. FLAT SLIDERS

Style Notes: Often its the simplest shoes that can look the most elegant and refined, and that's certainly the case with sliders. From Saint Laurent's interwoven pair to Aeyde's thick toe strap, these shoes are guaranteed to go with any outfit, which is a big part of their appeal.

AEYDE Anna Metallic Leather Slides £225 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Tribute Leather Sliders £595 SHOP NOW

10. WHITE

Style Notes: White shoes always make a comeback in the summer months but, I have to admit, I always worried that they looked a little cheap on me. However, thanks to a slew of elegant-looking designs—The Row's heeled sandals are proving a big hit in fashion circles—I'm really starting to understand the attraction.

THE ROW Bare Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Point-Toe Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Twist Leather Slingback Sandals £250 SHOP NOW

11. BRAIDED LEATHER

Style Notes: Perhaps not the most obvious summer shoe trend to end on but when you analyse the wardrobes of French and Scandi women for a living, braided leather shoes are hard to miss. With all the charm of a woven basket bag, this shoe is central to so many European dressers. From flat sandals to heels to closed-toe slingbacks, there are plenty to choose from on the market right now.

Rouje Lyonnaise Sandals £215 SHOP NOW

Bobbies Madara Shoe in Grey Green £250 SHOP NOW