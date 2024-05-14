I’m Not Interested in “Trendy” Summer Shoes—11 Classic Styles I’m Eyeing Instead
This past weekend was the first time I wore sandals outdoors and didn't immediately regret my decision—summer may not have "officially" started yet but in my mind, and my wardrobe, it's here, and I refuse to go back to wearing anything other than warm-weather shoes. This prompted me to stash away my boots, chunky loafers and shearling-lined slip ons and, instead, bring my collection of sandals, dainty flats and canvas trainers to the fore. In doing so, however, I realised the tan sandals I've worn religiously for the past four summers have started to look a little tatty. Blame it on the couple of Aperols I had sipped during the day or the buzz you get from spending a few hours in uninterrupted sunlight, yesterday evening, I opened my laptop with the intention of treating myself to a new pair of summer-ready shoes. The big question being, what should I go for?
In need of some inspiration and affirmation, I took to Instagram to see which summer shoe trends fashion people are already wearing. What I found was that many of them have been sticking to tried-and-tested pairs that we've seen become popular over the last few seasons, and that I'm sure will feel just as relevant in a few years time as they do in 2024. From heels to flats to sandals to trainers, the more I looked, the more I assembled what I think is a near-perfect edit of summer shoe trends. So, I thought I'd collate and share them with you below.
With classic options such as tan sliders peppered along the way, here's a more nuanced take at what long-lasting summer shoe trends look like.
SUMMER SHOE TRENDS: 11 PAIRS TO TRY
1. CAGED SANDALS
Style Notes: The Row might have brought the caged sandal (aka the fisherman sandal) back to the fore but its fashion people that have kept it in the spotlight for the past few seasons. The original pair are a big investment, so it makes sense that those who own them have made a conscious effort to re-wear them over the past few summers, which has, by proxy, cemented them as a classic summer shoe option.
SHOP THE SHOE
2. ESPADRILLES
Style Notes: Everyone has differing opinions on espadrilles but one thing we can all agree on is that they symbolise summer. I personally prefer pairs with demi, mid heels as they look they most elegant and tend to be the height favoured by stylish French women like Julie, too.
SHOP THE SHOE
3. MESH FABRICATIONS
Style Notes: Perhaps the most trend-led style on this list is the mesh shoe but, when you look back at outfits from summers gone by, you'll see that mesh fabrications have always been prevalent when it comes to summer shoes, only they used to be seen most commonly on heels. Now, thanks to Dear Frances's pair which went viral last summer, it's all about elegant mesh flats.
SHOP THE SHOE
4. FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Whether you're in search of a shoe to wear by the pool or are looking for the simplest style to match to your evening looks, the '90s flip flop presents the idea summer shoe solution. Whilst recent years have been all about chunkier iterations, I'm seeing fashion people gravitate back to more delicate options right now. But rest assured either will never feel "dated".
SHOP THE SHOE
5. SUEDE CLOGS
Style Notes: Summer isn't exclusively about sandals—in fact, I'd say this is the time that I see more and more people wearing their closed-toe Birkenstock Boston clogs. Unlike leather pairs, the suede upper is softer by comparison and loans itself well to lightweight summer styling.
SHOP THE SHOE
6. TOE JEWELLERY
Style Notes: I have a pair of sandals from six years ago which, every time I wear them, I always receive compliments on them. Featuring a simple gold band that hugs the toe, creating a toe-ring effect, this is a style I'm starting to see more of again, thus landing it a spot on this list.
SHOP THE SHOE
7. LOW-KEY TRAINERS
Style Notes: Instead of flashy colours and macro silhouettes, for summer, trainers always revert to being slightly more low-key. A neutral or soft colour palette is favourable for maximum versatility, as is a more dainty silhouette.
SHOP THE SHOE
8. SOFT BALLERINAS
Style Notes: Flat ballerina shoes are one of the biggest shoe trends of the last few years. For summer, why not try a pastel colour or a softer fabrication than leather—I have my eye on a canvas or satin pair.
SHOP THE SHOE
9. FLAT SLIDERS
Style Notes: Often its the simplest shoes that can look the most elegant and refined, and that's certainly the case with sliders. From Saint Laurent's interwoven pair to Aeyde's thick toe strap, these shoes are guaranteed to go with any outfit, which is a big part of their appeal.
SHOP THE SHOE
10. WHITE
Style Notes: White shoes always make a comeback in the summer months but, I have to admit, I always worried that they looked a little cheap on me. However, thanks to a slew of elegant-looking designs—The Row's heeled sandals are proving a big hit in fashion circles—I'm really starting to understand the attraction.
SHOP THE SHOE
11. BRAIDED LEATHER
Style Notes: Perhaps not the most obvious summer shoe trend to end on but when you analyse the wardrobes of French and Scandi women for a living, braided leather shoes are hard to miss. With all the charm of a woven basket bag, this shoe is central to so many European dressers. From flat sandals to heels to closed-toe slingbacks, there are plenty to choose from on the market right now.
SHOP THE SHOE
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
-
I'm Courtside on Every Stop of the Tennis Tour—5 Outfit Ideas to Wear This Grand Slam Season
Tennis WAG Morgan Riddle gives us details on some of her best courtside looks.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Re-Created This Look From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I have all the details on her dress and necklace.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Linen Season Is Here: 11 Effortless Picks to Wear This Spring and Summer
Sponsor Content Created With MOTF
By Who What Wear
-
7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses
It's going to be a chic season.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Summer Vibe Is New England Chic—31 Pieces I'm Eyeing to Get the Look
Lobster rolls, anyone?
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring
Preppy-cool.
By Judith Jones
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anine Bing Says These 4 Chic Items Are Her Summer Staples
She also just debuted a new album!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now
I'm shopping them all.
By Ana Escalante