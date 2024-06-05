Dakota Johnson Just Wore These 3 Noteworthy Color Trends That Will Be Huge for Summer

In my opinion, there's no better time to experiment with color than the summer season. Inspired by the technicolor flowers that line every street and energized by the bright blue sky above, a joyful summer scene makes styling a more playful palette all the easier.

Inspired by the newfound sunshine, I've spotted Dakota Johnson incorporating several fresh color trends into her simple summer wardrobe rotation this week. Styling everything from relaxed ensembles featuring a few jolts of color to all-out, color-drenched 'fits, the actor's recent outfits have inspired me to shake up my summer styling with the addition of some new hues.

To indulge your wardrobe in the same summer spirit, read on to discover the three fresh color trends that Johnson is using to liven up her looks.

THE 3 SUMMER COLOR TRENDS DAKOTA KEEPS COMING BACK TO

1. YELLOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: From soft, buttery shades to orange-tinted sunshine tones, this summer, the yellow color trend is taking off, and Johnson is on board. Styling a calf-grazing yellow dress from L.A. brand Dôen, the actor grounded her look with retro trainers and chic sunglasses, creating a comfortable summer outfit that felt both fresh and spirited.

SHOP THE YELLOW COLOR TREND:

DÔEN Nevara Dress $448 SHOP NOW This pretty yellow dress (Johnson's exact one) will style well with Mary Janes or heeled sandals.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Lemon Yellow $110 SHOP NOW This also comes in 12 other colors.

Reformation Olina Knit Pant in Custard $128 SHOP NOW These comfy trousers will become one of your most reached-for pairs.

2. RED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Pepping up her white-tee outfit with a cozy red knit thrown over her shoulders and burgundy trousers, Johnson added a vivid splash of color to her look in the most low-key way. A wearable shade that never goes out of style, red will instantly lift an all-white look and looks even chicer when styled with other vivid shades.

SHOP THE RED COLOR TREND:

Reformation Grace Linen Two Piece in Sundried Tomato $248 SHOP NOW This chic two-piece set will make getting dressed during summer so easy.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant $88 SHOP NOW Style with the matching jacket or wear with a white tee. Shop the matching Cropped Blazer in Red ($70).

H&M Rib-Knit Top $32 SHOP NOW Add a splash of color to your summer rotation.

3. SAGE GREEN

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: As a devoted Dakota Johnson fan, I know full well that sage green is one of her all-time favorite shades. Often styling it with the white and blue jeans that saturate her wardrobe, she comes back to this color time and again. Wearing it this week with some light cream layers, the actor incorporated the tone in a subtle yet impactful way.

Weekday Weekday Annie Boat Neck Tank Top $28 SHOP NOW Style with white jeans or wear with a chocolate brown pair.

Reformation Niamh Silk Dress in Dried Herbs $448 SHOP NOW This elegant dress also comes in two other designs.

MANGO Wideleg Pants With Elastic Waist $50 SHOP NOW This fresh sage shade is surprisingly easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.