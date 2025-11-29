White Pumps Are Nice, But 2026 Brides Will Be Walking Down the Aisle in These 6 Unexpected Shoe Trends

From boots to wedges to metallic shoes.

Collage of bridal shoes.
(Image credit: @cassdimicco; @piamance/@loganleemock; @annelauremais)
Anny Choi is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a stylist, a creative brand consultant, and the founder of bridal styling studio Anny Choi Brides.

I've been styling brides for over seven years and have seen countless trends come and go. There was a summer when every bride opted for a romantic allover lace gown, followed by a season dominated by modern drop waists. But one thing remained consistent: When it came to wedding-day shoes, brides liked to keep it classic. Think Manolo Blahnik's satin Carolyne pumps or timeless Jimmy Choo block-heel sandals.

Fast-forward to 2025, and brides are embracing fashion risks. As weddings themselves become more diverse, from intimate post–city hall dinners to kitschy Vegas elopements, bridal wardrobes and accessories are evolving just as quickly. Some brides are even flipping the traditional order, choosing their hero accessory first and building the entire look around it. Fashion-forward brides are letting statement pieces shine and styling their white looks to complement them.

As seen on Dior's resort 2026 runway, bridal boots are sure to be a major moment in 2026. Comfort is also top of mind, fueling the comeback of wedges. While heritage brands like Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo still offer their iconic silhouettes, they're also leaning into playful seasonal capsules, such as Manolo's latest Marie Antoinette–inspired collection.

From the new It shoes fashion brides will work into every wedding-weekend look to the fail-proof non-white neutrals rising in popularity, these are the six unexpected shoe trends 2026 brides will be walking down the aisle in.

Bridal Boots

Whether you're planning a Western-inspired nuptial that calls for cowboy boots peeking out beneath your hem or a mod city hall ceremony with a sleek mini, bridal boots are poised to be one of 2026's standout trends.

Chanel patent leather knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Flats Over Heels

More and more brides are choosing comfort over blister-inducing heels, but that doesn't mean they're sacrificing style. Enter the fancy bridal flats. They deliver all the polish and personality of statement shoes and will carry you from the aisle to the dance floor without missing a beat.

Gucci satin flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Maximalist Attitude

More is more! Choose the shoes first. Jimmy Choo's ribbon-adorned sandals lend just the right amount of edge to a pristine white gown, and Manolo Blahnik's Marie Antoinette–inspired mules add dramatic flair to a ball-gown silhouette. Best of all? When hems hike up for the after-party, your shoes will steal the show.

Christian Louboutin Cassia heels.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

The It Shoes of the Moment

For all my fashion brides, shopping for your wedding doesn't mean abandoning your favorite designer labels. Think of your big day as the perfect excuse to finally invest in those Prada runway pumps or the dreamy Valentino heels you've been eyeing. Not only will they elevate your bridal look, but you'll also get far more wear out of them than plain white satin pumps.

Prada distressed pumps.

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

Wedges Are Back

For brides tying the knot on grass or any uneven ground but still craving a little height, look at newly updated wedges. Forget cork—wedges are sleeker than ever and perfect for navigating whatever the wedding day throws your way.

Croc wedge heels.

(Image credit: @piamance)

New Neutrals

Ditch the matching white pumps and embrace one of the season's fresh neutrals. A soft, unexpected twist against a white dress, blush was the color of the season. Metallics are a go-to even when it comes to bridal, or you can opt for slinky sandals that match your skin tone for a modern, barely-there look.

Gold metallic heels.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

