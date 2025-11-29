White Pumps Are Nice, But 2026 Brides Will Be Walking Down the Aisle in These 6 Unexpected Shoe Trends

I've been styling brides for over seven years and have seen countless trends come and go. There was a summer when every bride opted for a romantic allover lace gown, followed by a season dominated by modern drop waists. But one thing remained consistent: When it came to wedding-day shoes, brides liked to keep it classic. Think Manolo Blahnik's satin Carolyne pumps or timeless Jimmy Choo block-heel sandals.
Fast-forward to 2025, and brides are embracing fashion risks. As weddings themselves become more diverse, from intimate post–city hall dinners to kitschy Vegas elopements, bridal wardrobes and accessories are evolving just as quickly. Some brides are even flipping the traditional order, choosing their hero accessory first and building the entire look around it. Fashion-forward brides are letting statement pieces shine and styling their white looks to complement them.
From the new It shoes fashion brides will work into every wedding-weekend look to the fail-proof non-white neutrals rising in popularity, these are the six unexpected shoe trends 2026 brides will be walking down the aisle in.
Bridal Boots
Whether you're planning a Western-inspired nuptial that calls for cowboy boots peeking out beneath your hem or a mod city hall ceremony with a sleek mini, bridal boots are poised to be one of 2026's standout trends.
Shop Bridal Boots
Dior
Naughtily-D Heeled Ankle Boots
Danielle Frankel
Ida Heels
Miron Crosby
The Wedding Boot
Staud
Wally Boots
Flats Over Heels
More and more brides are choosing comfort over blister-inducing heels, but that doesn't mean they're sacrificing style. Enter the fancy bridal flats. They deliver all the polish and personality of statement shoes and will carry you from the aisle to the dance floor without missing a beat.
Shop Bridal Flats
Simone Rocha x Crocs
Trailbreak 2 Sneakers
Loeffler Randall
Emery Blush/Crystal Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Hangrilla Light Cream Cotton Espadrilles
GABRIELA HEARST
Ziva Leather and Embroidered Tulle Point-Toe Flats
Maximalist Attitude
More is more! Choose the shoes first. Jimmy Choo's ribbon-adorned sandals lend just the right amount of edge to a pristine white gown, and Manolo Blahnik's Marie Antoinette–inspired mules add dramatic flair to a ball-gown silhouette. Best of all? When hems hike up for the after-party, your shoes will steal the show.
Shop Maximalist Bridal Shoes
Jimmy Choo
Lula 100 Metallic Leather Sandals
Roger Vivier
Rose Vivier 100 Floral Satin Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pleneuf 90 Velvet-Trimmed Silk-Satin Mules
Gianvito Rossi
Jenny Shearling-Trimmed Patent Leather Pumps
The It Shoes of the Moment
For all my fashion brides, shopping for your wedding doesn't mean abandoning your favorite designer labels. Think of your big day as the perfect excuse to finally invest in those Prada runway pumps or the dreamy Valentino heels you've been eyeing. Not only will they elevate your bridal look, but you'll also get far more wear out of them than plain white satin pumps.
Shop Bridal It Shoes
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
Bottega Veneta
Sofia Pump in Sea Salt/Crystal
Valentino Garavani
Foliefoliage Pumps in Abrasive Calfskin and Lace
Gucci
GG Crystal Slingback Pumps
Wedges Are Back
For brides tying the knot on grass or any uneven ground but still craving a little height, look at newly updated wedges. Forget cork—wedges are sleeker than ever and perfect for navigating whatever the wedding day throws your way.
Shop Bridal Wedges
Aquazzura
Tati 85 Wedge Sandals
Larroudé
Yves Wedges in Ivory Leather
Alaïa
Satin Point-Toe Wedge Mules
Toteme
Sharp Leather Wedge Pumps
New Neutrals
Ditch the matching white pumps and embrace one of the season's fresh neutrals. A soft, unexpected twist against a white dress, blush was the color of the season. Metallics are a go-to even when it comes to bridal, or you can opt for slinky sandals that match your skin tone for a modern, barely-there look.
Anny Choi is an NYC–based stylist and creative brand consultant. She spent seven years at Vogue, where she worked closely with top luxury brands, photographers, and A-list celebrities—building a network of creatives she still collabo