By October, You'll Understand Why This Specific Bag Trend Is So Popular Among Fashion People Who "Get It"

Working at a fashion magazine means trying a lot of stuff on and testing pieces out to see if they're worth recommending to your readers or not, so of course, Andy Sachs would know about the ultimate IYKYK handbag style. Anne Hathaway, who plays the iconic fictional fashion assistant in The Devil Wears Prada and its long-awaited sequel, was spotted filming the movie carrying Coach's Empire Carryall Bag, which features one specific detail that makes it especially practical and buy-worthy in the chillier months to come. It's a shoulder bag with long straps, and unlike most shoulder bags, it fits over even the chunkiest coat sleeves, making it wearable during fall and winter.
Hathaway wore the bag in the chicest fashion, pairing it with a sheer black Khaite Wes Dress from the spring 2024 collection as well as a resort 2026 coat from Kallmeyer, the Louis Duster, that's coming soon. She finished off the look with patent-leather pumps and oversize sunglasses. Her bag, of course, fit perfectly over the shoulder of her long topper, but even if it were thicker, it still wouldn't have been a problem.
Coach isn't the only brand to lengthen the straps on its shoulder bags. In fact, many are switching to this strategy, especially as we move into fall. Ahead, shop shoulder bags with long straps, the handbag style that every fashion person knows is elite this time of year.
