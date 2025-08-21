If the Ease of Jeans and a T-Shirt Came in Dress Form, It Would Look a Lot Like This…

If I could, I'd wear jeans and a T-shirt every single day for the rest of my life. I know, I know—I should experiment, but there's something so easy and simple about the combination, eliminating all getting-dressed stress from my list of things to worry about. Fortunately for me, there is an equally effortless wardrobe item that not only gives off the same low-key look and comfortable feel as a classic jeans-and-tee combo but is also more elegant and sophisticated. It's a jersey dress, FYI, and I'm not the only person who sees the style's winning qualities.
Kendall Jenner was spotted on Wednesday shopping in Brentwood at Brandy Melville with Hailey Bieber and more friends while wearing the no-frills dress style paired with strappy flat sandals, '90s sunglasses, and The Row's Terrasse Bag in tobacco-colored suede. (Her exact bag is sold out, but a few are left at Fwrd in chocolate-brown leather.) The model's shopping day called for something casual, and while Jenner never shies away from a jeans-and-tee outfit, she clearly, like me, felt the need to switch things up. Luckily, jersey dresses are available for such occasions.
Another benefit of jersey dresses is how many different options there are. Jenner went with a sleeveless body-con version in washed navy with a mid-calf hemline, but that's just one of many versions you can choose from. There are roomier T-shirt dresses (both mini and maxi), tank top iterations, and ones with V-necks and mock-necks. You can play it safe with a white or black dress or experiment with other neutral shades like brown, navy, and gray. In the summer, take Jenner's cue by styling them with flat sandals before transitioning to suede sneakers, ballet flats, and loafers come fall. The possibilities are endless.
Scroll down to shop some of my favorite jersey dresses and flat sandals on the market right now.
