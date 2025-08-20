Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely Backless Mini In This Better-Than-Black Color to the Splitsville After-Party

Every time a red carpet event rolls around, it sparks a discussion among our team here at Who What Wear about whether the after-party looks beat the actual event ensembles. There's no way to say definitively which is better, given that it changes with each occasion, but we enjoy picking a winner nonetheless whenever the opportunity arises. The most recent case, however, was a straight draw, with no one on the team being able to choose which dress they preferred.
The carpet (and carpet-walker) in question is Dakota Johnson, who, last night, arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Splitsville wearing a strapless silver gown by Gucci. The dress was made even better by the fact that it's completely crafted out of leather, and features a sculpture-like draped corset and a high slit in the back. If she hadn't changed into another winning outfit for the after-party, her metallic dress would have won the night by a landslide.
Following the premiere, Johnson and the rest of the cast and crew of Splitsville left AMC The Grove 14 theatre, headed to Delilah in West Hollywood to celebrate. There, the actress was spotted in an entirely new look, also by Gucci. This time, she wore a long-sleeve micro-minidress with a completely open back. Instead of a classic LBD, her stylist, Kate Young, chose to dress Johnson in a dark shade of hunter green, saving black for her shoes, which were patent leather pumps from the F/W 25 collection.
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress and shoes
Johnson's dress likewise debuted at the F/W 25 show in Milan last February, though the runway version was maxi length to her mini. Similarly, both looks were styled with minimal jewelry and accessories, though in the show, the model wearing Johnson's dress donned fur-trim slippers as opposed to pumps. Perhaps she changed into them later when she got home from the festivities.
