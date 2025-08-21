This Is *the* Pretty Dress Trend to Wear With Tights and Heels If You Want to Get Compliments This Fall

When it comes to fall fashion, we tend to focus on jeans and trousers, but dresses are just as crucial. They're super easy to slip into, and paired with tights, they look super polished. There are many styles to choose from, but for the new season, one dress trend stands out as the top choice—satin minidresses.
This week in NYC, actress Grace Van Patten gave us a taste of the satin-minidress trend. She opted for a gold Miu Miu off-the-shoulder dress from the brand's S/S 98 collection and styled it with sheer tights, Mary Jane pumps, and a leather shoulder bag. While her outfit was one we might wear in the fall, it was very fitting given that the temperature on the East Coast has dropped to the '60s in the last few days.
On Grace Van Patten: Miu Miu S/S 98 dress
Aside from Van Patten's recent look, the satin-minidress trend has been gaining popularity in new collections. We've seen it from designers such as Toteme and Kallmeyer as well as more affordable options from Reformation and Zara—ranging from asymmetrical lace-trim styles to high-neck A-line silhouettes. No matter the cut, the luxurious fabric makes each look elegant and polished. If you're searching for a chic dress trend to pair with sheer tights and heels this fall and beyond, keep scrolling for the best satin minidresses.
Shop Satin Minidresses
Zw Collection
Asymmetric Lace Dress
Style this alone with sheer tights and pumps, or pair it with a chunky sweater to make it look like a skirt.
Babaton
Audience Satin Mini Dress
We love how this white dress is styled here, especially with the sheer tights paired with open-toe heels.
Kallmeyer
Eloise Mini Dress
No notes.
Reformation
Elinda Dress
This looks very similar to the Kallmeyer dress above, which is why it's already sold out in navy.
BP
Ruched Satin Minidress
This LBD comes with endless styling possibilities.
Nakedvice
The Bambi Dress
Sage is still having its moment.
MANGO
Open-Back Satin-Effect Dress
The color may be bold, but the silhouette is sleek and simple.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.