Forget the Sneakers—Baggy Jeans and a White Tee Look So Much Chicer With These Classic Fall Shoes

The modern-day classic combination of an oversize white T-shirt and baggy jeans will never get old. Countless celebrities have worn it in recent years, and Emma Roberts just added herself to that list. She was recently spotted in Los Angeles running errands in a crisp white tee and baggy jeans with intentional rips at the knees, yet she didn’t pair them with sneakers like most people do. Instead, she opted for a classic fall shoe trend fashion people know and love: loafers. Roberts's choice to wear loafers made her basic outfit look significantly chicer than sneakers would.
As an indication that loafers are on their way to fall trend status yet again, other celebrities have been spotted wearing them with jeans and a white shirt recently, including Katy Perry, who just paired a similar outfit with Gucci loafers in NYC. It's safe to say that the loafer trend is coming back in full force yet again, and I encourage you to wear them with laid-back essentials.
If you're ready for more elevated jeans-and-T-shirt outfits, keep scrolling to shop chic loafers in a range of colors and styles that'll do the trick.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.