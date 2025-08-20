In Paris, L.A., and London, Basic White Tees Are Getting Sidelined In Favor of This Cooler Alt

There will never, ever come a day when I tell you to get rid of your white T-shirts. They're classic and timeless and versatile—a true wardrobe staple. That being said, they're not the only option when it comes to tees. In fact, graphic T-shirts are quickly becoming the favorite child, in some ways even outperforming their "basic" counterpart (i.e., plain white versions). Case in point: Zoë Kravitz was just spotted leaving BBC Studios in London on the day after the premiere of her new film, Caught Stealing, wearing a shrunken graphic tee paired with low-rise charcoal trousers, peep-toe pumps, and a black shoulder bag. Now that Kravitz, one of our generation's most influential fashion people, is wearing graphic tees, so too will everyone else.
Though I don't know for sure where she sourced her graphic tee and trousers from (yet), I do know details about her accessories. The Blink Twice director, who is styled by Danielle Goldberg, wore a pair of sold-out Manolo Blahnik Jada mules, Saint Laurent SL567 sunglasses, and a Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag from the same brand. Finally, she added one of 2025's new favorite jewelry trends, a pinky ring, from Jessica McCormack. (For reference, it was the same 5-carat emerald cut diamond pinky ring she wore to the premiere the night before.)
Back to graphic tees. Kravitz, though the most high-profile person to wear one stylishly of late, isn't the only stylish woman to rock the trend. Across fashion cities like Paris, L.A., London, and New York, style-minded people are leaning on graphic tees more and more to add some excitement and intrigue to their late-summer and early-fall outfits. Ahead, see some of the best graphic T-shirt outfits I've seen so far this season and shop chic versions on the market right now.
Get the look: Graphic tee + Capri pants + Kitten-heel mules + Trench coat + Suede bag
Get the look: Oversized graphic tee + Track pants
Get the look: Cropped graphic tee + Patterned pants + Thong sandals + Clutch
Get the look: Oversized graphic tee + Patterned pants + Ballet flats
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.