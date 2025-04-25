Lila Moss and Lorde Just Wore the Jeans and Flat-Shoe Combo That's So London

Baggy jeans and ballet flats remain one of my favourite styling combinations of all time. Discover how the celebrity style set is wearing their now below.

Lila Moss and Lorde wears baggy jeans and ballet flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty, @lilamoss)
It finally feels like summer here and with it comes the return of my favourite warm-weather styling formula. As much as I adore the lightness of linen and the breeziness of cotton dresses, at my core, I’m a jeans person. That loyalty doesn’t waver just because the temperature rises—in fact, summer opens the door to some of the most exciting ways to wear denim.

When the air gets thick and the sun beats down, styling jeans becomes a delicate art. For me, it’s all about choosing the right cut. Slim or straight-leg styles can feel stifling in the heat, but baggy, leg-skimming silhouettes allow air to circulate, keeping things feeling cooler and more effortless—especially when worn with a simple pair of ballet flats.

Lorde wears baggy jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though sandals might seem like the obvious summer choice, I find myself gravitating towards the polish and practicality of a closed-toe shoe, particularly when I’m commuting or walking around the city. Ballet flats offer just the right amount of coverage, while still feeling light and unfussy. Together with baggy jeans, they offer an easy ensemble that feels perfectly at home on London's streets.

Evidently, I’m not alone in this thinking. Two of my style muses, Lorde and Lila Moss, were recently spotted wearing iterations of this very combo. Lorde opted for a low-rise, slouchy black jean paired with classic black ballet flats and a navy polo shirt—a simple yet elevated look that felt tailored for city strolling. Moss followed suit in New York, teaming baggy indigo jeans with a crisp white long-sleeve top and leather ballet flats. Minimal, modern and impossibly cool.

Lila Moss wears baggy jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

An easy combination that balances comfort with style, the oversized jeans lend a laid-back ease, while the flats keep things grounded and subtly elegant. Worn with a simple tee or a more elevated top—like a black halterneck or a flowing blouse—it’s a simple formula you’ll want to return to all summer long.

Scroll on to shop our favourite baggy jeans and ballet flats for the season ahead.

SHOP BAGGY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

These come in UK sizes 2—22.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

These come up slightly small, so if you're in-between sizes, consider sizing up.

Trf Straight Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans
Zara
Straight Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans

This mid-wash shade of denim is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Split Suede Ballerinas
Zara
Split Suede Ballerinas

The suede ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

This also comes in 7 other shades!

Asos Design Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Brown
Asos
Suede High-Vamp Ballets

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Style with a simple white tee like Moss, or pair with a boxy rugby shirt à la Lorde.

Tina Ballet Flat
Reformation
Tina Ballet Flat

These also come in beige and red.

Snacks! the Rigatoni Sneak - Yes, Chef!
Mother Denim
Snacks! the Rigatoni Sneak

I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic jeans collection.

Luna Slipper / Black Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper

Style these with baggy jeans or pair with a voluminous skirt.

Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Khaite
Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

This dark shade of denim styles so well with bright neutrals including cream and white.

Selma Ballet Flats
G.H. Bass
Selma Ballet Flats

The square-toe design gives these formal, polished edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

