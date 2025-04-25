It finally feels like summer here and with it comes the return of my favourite warm-weather styling formula. As much as I adore the lightness of linen and the breeziness of cotton dresses, at my core, I’m a jeans person. That loyalty doesn’t waver just because the temperature rises—in fact, summer opens the door to some of the most exciting ways to wear denim.

When the air gets thick and the sun beats down, styling jeans becomes a delicate art. For me, it’s all about choosing the right cut. Slim or straight-leg styles can feel stifling in the heat, but baggy, leg-skimming silhouettes allow air to circulate, keeping things feeling cooler and more effortless—especially when worn with a simple pair of ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though sandals might seem like the obvious summer choice, I find myself gravitating towards the polish and practicality of a closed-toe shoe, particularly when I’m commuting or walking around the city. Ballet flats offer just the right amount of coverage, while still feeling light and unfussy. Together with baggy jeans, they offer an easy ensemble that feels perfectly at home on London's streets.

Evidently, I’m not alone in this thinking. Two of my style muses, Lorde and Lila Moss, were recently spotted wearing iterations of this very combo. Lorde opted for a low-rise, slouchy black jean paired with classic black ballet flats and a navy polo shirt—a simple yet elevated look that felt tailored for city strolling. Moss followed suit in New York, teaming baggy indigo jeans with a crisp white long-sleeve top and leather ballet flats. Minimal, modern and impossibly cool.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

An easy combination that balances comfort with style, the oversized jeans lend a laid-back ease, while the flats keep things grounded and subtly elegant. Worn with a simple tee or a more elevated top—like a black halterneck or a flowing blouse—it’s a simple formula you’ll want to return to all summer long.

Scroll on to shop our favourite baggy jeans and ballet flats for the season ahead.

SHOP BAGGY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 2—22.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW These come up slightly small, so if you're in-between sizes, consider sizing up.

Zara Straight Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This mid-wash shade of denim is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Zara Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW The suede ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW This also comes in 7 other shades!

Asos Suede High-Vamp Ballets £40 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Agolde Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Style with a simple white tee like Moss, or pair with a boxy rugby shirt à la Lorde.

Reformation Tina Ballet Flat £198 SHOP NOW These also come in beige and red.

Mother Denim Snacks! the Rigatoni Sneak £289 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic jeans collection.

Le Monde Béryl Luna Slipper £375 SHOP NOW Style these with baggy jeans or pair with a voluminous skirt.

Khaite Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans £460 SHOP NOW This dark shade of denim styles so well with bright neutrals including cream and white.