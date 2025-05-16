Jennifer Aniston Just Abandoned Her Signature Flip-Flops for These Anti-Trend Shoes

If you're familiar with Jennifer Aniston's style, you know she prefers to wear unfussy pieces instead of the latest trends. There are plenty of other celebrities who can offer you ideas on how to style new silhouettes, designer logos, innovative materials, and intricate accessories, but if you like to see outfits comprised of classic wardrobe staples, Aniston is your gal. Even at the fanciest of red carpet events, Aniston gravitates towards minimal wares like strapless black column dresses. What's not to love?

Flip-flops are one of the hallmarks of Jennifer Aniston's timeless style, perfectly encapsulating her California-cool vibe. Recently, however, she traded the shoes she's been consistently wearing since the '90s for something quite different: Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($165). Hailed as one of the comfiest pairs of shoes in existence, the clogs have earned exceptional reviews. Scroll down to see how Jennifer Aniston styled Birks for a recent outing in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Aniston: Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($165); Bottega Veneta bag

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Shoes in 7 Different Colors