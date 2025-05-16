Jennifer Aniston Just Abandoned Her Signature Flip-Flops for These Anti-Trend Shoes

By
published
in News

If you're familiar with Jennifer Aniston's style, you know she prefers to wear unfussy pieces instead of the latest trends. There are plenty of other celebrities who can offer you ideas on how to style new silhouettes, designer logos, innovative materials, and intricate accessories, but if you like to see outfits comprised of classic wardrobe staples, Aniston is your gal. Even at the fanciest of red carpet events, Aniston gravitates towards minimal wares like strapless black column dresses. What's not to love?

Flip-flops are one of the hallmarks of Jennifer Aniston's timeless style, perfectly encapsulating her California-cool vibe. Recently, however, she traded the shoes she's been consistently wearing since the '90s for something quite different: Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($165). Hailed as one of the comfiest pairs of shoes in existence, the clogs have earned exceptional reviews. Scroll down to see how Jennifer Aniston styled Birks for a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston wears a white T-shirt, jeans, and Birkenstock Boston clogs

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Aniston: Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($165); Bottega Veneta bag

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Shoes in 7 Different Colors

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Boston Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Clogs

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

