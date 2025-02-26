I Tried the COS Jeans Everyone Says Are Elite—Now, They’ve Completely Replaced My Skinnies

Jeans are one of the most hardworking pieces in our wardrobes, but finding the perfect pair is often an uphill battle. Many of you will relate to the countless hours spent trying on denim only to discover that sizes can vary immensely, quality and feel can let a good cut down and some styles hug and bag in odd places. This means many of us have settled for something good, but not quite the one.

As a shopping editor who wears jeans more than anything else, I know how versatile and chic a great pair of jeans can be, so I've spent the last year putting almost fifty pairs to the test and sharing my insights with you. Recently I tried on a pair that has not only met my high standards but impressed fashion people and our readers alike—the COS Column jeans (£85).

Woman wears white t-shirt and black jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

When it comes to finding your new favourite jeans, the first place to start is the cut. Wide-leg jeans have an innate relaxed feel, barrel-leg styles are trending for the season and skinny jeans are raring up for a surprising return. But the straight-leg jean is a longstanding classic, and if you're wondering which pair is sitting at the top of my list right now, it's this pair from COS.

best-selling-jeans-try-on-311933-1706812426180-main

(Image credit: @harriet.davey)

If you've ever thought that great jeans came with a designer price tag, COS is here to prove that wrong. It's a brand that has produced some of our editor's favourite styles, from the best-selling Arch jeans to the wide-leg Tide jeans, and we're already noticing this pair rising in popularity.

Whilst some straight-leg pairs verge towards the more fitted, COS's pair is true to the cut, skimming your thighs and continuing to hold the shape all the way to the ankle. The denim itself is light with a soft 100% cotton composition, and the fit, like with all the brand's denim, is true to size. At 5'2" the length is slightly long on me, and if you're of a similar height you might want to ask your local dry cleaner to take an inch off the hem. Personally, I quite like the puddling effect it creates.

Woman in dressing room wears grey cardigan, dark blue jeans and mary janes

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Alongside, this pair comes in a range of washes and shades, and with a comfortable fit, great cut and soft denim fabrication, expect to see these feature heavily in my outfits from now on.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Column jeans and find more editor-approved jeans below.

Shop the COS Column Jeans:

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Dark Blue

Deep-indigo shades are a key denim trend for spring 2025.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Washed Black

This is a pair that won't lose its shape over time.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Light Blue

For those who love a true blue.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Faded Black

The faded black shade is ready to be dressed up or dressed down.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Raw Grey

This shade is so unique, and even features on a matching jacket.

Shop More Editor-Approved Jeans:

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans

A subtle take on the barrel-leg cut.

Jade Cropped Slim Jeans
Arket
Jade Cropped Slim Jeans

With a slight stretch and cropped hem, I frequently spot editors wearing this pair. Here, I'd recommend sizing up.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

These are a consistent best-seller for H&M.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

It's hard to choose a favourite pair of Reformation jeans, but I keep coming back to the Cary jeans. Find eight shades to choose from.

501® 90's Ankle Jeans
Levi's
501 90's Ankle Jeans

There's a reason that Levi's 501 are an iconic pair decades later.

'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

A pair that quickly sells out thanks to its classic cut, serious high rise and great quality.

The Hustler Ankle - Corner Piece
MOTHER
The Hustler Ankle

From a brand that knows all about great denim comes this elevated kick-flare pair.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

