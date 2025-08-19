Spotted on Kendall and Hailey: The Pant Color Trend People Are Swapping Blue Jeans For

When Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wear a new trend within a day of each other, I think there's something there. It's simple—everyone wants to dress like them because they're cool and they have great taste. And just in time for fall shopping, they were both spotted wearing the same pant-slash-jean color trend over the weekend in Los Angeles that I think is about to influence a plethora of purchases.
The trend in question is khaki jeans and pants, and the close friends even styled them in similar ways. Jenner went the casual route, pairing khaki jeans with a black tank top and black flip-flops, while Bieber wore the night-out version of the outfit, wearing her baggy khaki pants with a black tee and kitten-heel flip-flops. This is usually the time of year I fill my various virtual shopping carts with blue-wash jeans, and while I still plan on doing that, I'm taking this as a sign that I should be adding some khaki jeans and pants into the mix.
If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you might've seen that this isn't the first time we've covered the khaki trend. Jennifer Aniston is another recent wearer of khaki jeans, and my fellow editor, Eliza Huber, also pointed out that the style is all over her Instagram feed. Add Jenner and Bieber's endorsements, and I think we have a viral fall item on our hands.
Keep scrolling to shop the trend for yourself (and I advise you to hurry—many styles are flying out of stock).
