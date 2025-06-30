Occasionally, as a fashion writer, a look comes along that you can feel in your bones is destined to be emulated for seasons to come. These outfits often distil the mood of the moment, merging a rising trend with a timeless reference point and a silhouette that feels especially relevant—yet still has room to evolve. In Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble, I found exactly that.

At once timeless yet incredibly fresh, Jenner emerged this week styling a polka-dot dress in a pretty halterneck design with a pair of black kitten heels. Tapping into a stylish silhouette that's been on our radar since the '40s, Jenner's look was modernised by the charming polka-dot motif that covered her elegant dress. Another nod to a timeless design that's made a comeback this season, the polka-dot pattern captures a playful high-summer energy in the most elegant way.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rendered onto a halterneck silhouette—the likes of which have been bubbling up across shop-fronts this season—Jenner's outfit had already captured but attention, but it was her shoe choice that made me believe it was well worth documenting. Finishing the look with a pair of strappy black kitten heels in supple leather, she added a layer of elegance that’s become something of a signature. Refined and stylish, and actually comfortable, Jenner's timeless heel pairing perfectly completed the model's sophisticated look.

Highly elegant and easy to emulate, I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this classic dress and pretty shoe pairing this season. If you're as inspired as I am, read on to discover my edit of the chicest polka-dot dresses and kitten heels below.

SHOP POLKA-DOT DRESSES AND KITTEN HEELS: