Ignore the Viral Trends—Kendall's Classic Dress-and-Sandal Pairing Will Look Stunning Forever
Kendall Jenner stepped out in the dress-and-sandal ensemble that simply never gets old. Discover her elegant outfit formula below.
Occasionally, as a fashion writer, a look comes along that you can feel in your bones is destined to be emulated for seasons to come. These outfits often distil the mood of the moment, merging a rising trend with a timeless reference point and a silhouette that feels especially relevant—yet still has room to evolve. In Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble, I found exactly that.
At once timeless yet incredibly fresh, Jenner emerged this week styling a polka-dot dress in a pretty halterneck design with a pair of black kitten heels. Tapping into a stylish silhouette that's been on our radar since the '40s, Jenner's look was modernised by the charming polka-dot motif that covered her elegant dress. Another nod to a timeless design that's made a comeback this season, the polka-dot pattern captures a playful high-summer energy in the most elegant way.
Rendered onto a halterneck silhouette—the likes of which have been bubbling up across shop-fronts this season—Jenner's outfit had already captured but attention, but it was her shoe choice that made me believe it was well worth documenting. Finishing the look with a pair of strappy black kitten heels in supple leather, she added a layer of elegance that’s become something of a signature. Refined and stylish, and actually comfortable, Jenner's timeless heel pairing perfectly completed the model's sophisticated look.
Highly elegant and easy to emulate, I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this classic dress and pretty shoe pairing this season. If you're as inspired as I am, read on to discover my edit of the chicest polka-dot dresses and kitten heels below.
SHOP POLKA-DOT DRESSES AND KITTEN HEELS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
