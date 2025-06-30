Ignore the Viral Trends—Kendall's Classic Dress-and-Sandal Pairing Will Look Stunning Forever

Kendall Jenner stepped out in the dress-and-sandal ensemble that simply never gets old. Discover her elegant outfit formula below.

Kendall Jenner steps off a boat in Venice wearing a polkadot halterneck dress with black kitten heels.
Occasionally, as a fashion writer, a look comes along that you can feel in your bones is destined to be emulated for seasons to come. These outfits often distil the mood of the moment, merging a rising trend with a timeless reference point and a silhouette that feels especially relevant—yet still has room to evolve. In Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble, I found exactly that.

At once timeless yet incredibly fresh, Jenner emerged this week styling a polka-dot dress in a pretty halterneck design with a pair of black kitten heels. Tapping into a stylish silhouette that's been on our radar since the '40s, Jenner's look was modernised by the charming polka-dot motif that covered her elegant dress. Another nod to a timeless design that's made a comeback this season, the polka-dot pattern captures a playful high-summer energy in the most elegant way.

Kendall Jenner wears a polkadot halterneck dress with black kitten heels.

Rendered onto a halterneck silhouette—the likes of which have been bubbling up across shop-fronts this season—Jenner's outfit had already captured but attention, but it was her shoe choice that made me believe it was well worth documenting. Finishing the look with a pair of strappy black kitten heels in supple leather, she added a layer of elegance that’s become something of a signature. Refined and stylish, and actually comfortable, Jenner's timeless heel pairing perfectly completed the model's sophisticated look.

Highly elegant and easy to emulate, I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this classic dress and pretty shoe pairing this season. If you're as inspired as I am, read on to discover my edit of the chicest polka-dot dresses and kitten heels below.

SHOP POLKA-DOT DRESSES AND KITTEN HEELS:

Sofia Dress
Reformation
Sofia Dress

The halterneck dress trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Abby Leather Heeled Mules
Aeyde
Abby Leather Heeled Mules

Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress
Zara
Polka Dot Midi Dress

The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

Crossover-Strap Kitten-Heel Sandals
COS
Crossover-Strap Kitten-Heel Sandals

Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Mazarin Ruffled Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Satin Halterneck Dress
DÔEN
Mazarin Ruffled Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Satin Halterneck Dress

DÔEN's summer dresses are a fashion person's favourites.

Leather Kitten Heel Sandals 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals 50th Anniversary

These elegant leather sandals look much more expensive than they actually are.

Sandrine - Bohemia Spot Deep Navy
Rixo
Sandrine Dress

While I love this in the navy, it also comes in 17 other shades.

Mango, Kitten-Heel Leather Sandal
Mango
Kitten-Heel Leather Sandal

These also come in a light brown suede.

MANGO, Polka Dot Midi Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Polka Dot Midi Dress

Style with a kitten heel or pair with knee-high boots on chillier days.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

These also come in five other shades.

Tahlia Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Dress
DÔEN
Tahlia Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Dress

The rich navy hue makes theis so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Irena Lace-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps
Neous
Irena Lace-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps

Pretty pops of lace are my favourite trend to come out of 2025, so far.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

